MEXIA — Cameron Yoe, a third-round playoff qualifier a year ago, began what it hopes is another lengthy campaign Friday night when the Yoemen held off the Mexia Blackcats for a 21-16 season-opening victory.
Mexia scored first for a 3-0 lead, before Yoe rallied to go up 21-3 by halftime. The Blackcats accounted for all of the second-half scoring but couldn’t catch the Yoemen.
No other information was reported before press time.
Burnet 46
Jarrell 6
BURNET — The Jarrell Cougars’ first game as a Class 4A member ended in a season-opening loss to the Burnet Bulldogs.
No other information was reported before press time.
Llano 45
Gatesville 16
LLANO — The Gatesville Hornets’ bid for their first victory since the 2018 came up short in their season opener against the Llano Yellow Jackets.
No other information was reported before press time.
Rockdale 40
La Grange 14
LA GRANGE — The Rockdale Tigers withstood a lightning delay and rolled over the La Grange Leopards in their season opener.
No other information was reported before press time.
Millsap 54
Bruceville-Eddy 14
MILLSAP — Bruceville-Eddy’s momentum from last year’s playoff run didn’t carry over into the season opener, and the Eagles fell to the Millsap Bulldogs.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hamilton 54
Moody 0
HAMILTON — Moody was shut out by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the Bearcats’ season opener and debut under new head coach Lonnie Judd.
No other information was reported before press time.
Jewett Leon 49
Rosebud-Lott 34
JEWETT — The Jewett Leon Cougars denied the Rosebud-Lott Cougars’ bid for their first victory since 2018 in the season opener and Brandon Hicks’ debut as the Rosebud-Lott head coach.
No other information was reported before press time.
Hubbard 54
Bartlett 6
HUBBARD — The Bartlett Bulldogs’ search for their first victory since 2018 didn’t pan out in the season opener against the Hubbard Jaguars.
No other information was reported before press time.
Granger 32
Axtell 0
GRANGER — Riding the tide of last year’s run to the third round of the playoffs, the Granger Lions opened the 2020 season with a shutout of the Axtell Longhorns.
No other information was reported before press time.
Cherokee 57
Buckholts 12
CHEROKEE — The Cherokee Indians knocked off the Buckholts Badgers in a six-man season opener.
No other information was reported before press time.