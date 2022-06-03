BELTON — The right mix of competition and camaraderie, a collection of shutdown pitching performances and a little bit of drama at the end. The seventh annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl baseball game had it all Friday night, even if it was the lowest-scoring contest of the bunch.
Holland’s Klay Pursche was 2-for-3 — including an RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh that tied it — and scored the winning run on a fly out to center field off the bat of Lorena’s Ryne Abel as Blue walked off Red with a 2-1 nod at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field.
“I was expecting first-pitch offspeed. I see a lot of those. So, I just waited on it and put it in the right spot — barely,” Pursche said.
The lined shot landed about a foot in fair territory down the left-field line and rolled all the way to the corner, where it took an odd hop that allowed Pursche to scamper into third. Scoring the tying run on the play was Robinson’s Kolten Saulters.
Two batters later, Abel connected for a deep-enough drive to center and Pursche slid across the plate to send everyone home.
It was Blue’s second win in the series, which Red leads 5-2. The three total runs were eight fewer than the previous lowest combined total of 11 in 2016 — the inaugural exhibition that pits graduating seniors from the Heart of Texas FCA that spans 12 area counties.
Blue’s last win was in 2019, a 9-4 decision. Red’s victories were in 2016, ’17, ’18, ’20 and ’21.
Hewitt Midway’s Jake Weaver was awarded the Gene Pemberton Servant Heart award, capping a three-day week for the players that featured fellowship, community service and, of course, a ballgame.
Pursche — who also was credited with the win on the mound after striking out two in a clean top of the seventh — was part of the group that assisted at a local food bank, where athletes trimmed trees, cleaned and sorted food items. Other players served at Feed My Sheep in Temple.
Locals also suited up for Blue were Salado’s Josh Adams and Nolan Williams. Central Texas Christian’s Elijah Munson and Braxton Richardson, Gatesville’s Caden Mata, and Harker Heights’ Easton Culp and Tanner Wells were on the Red squad.
Not only was the scoreboard out of commission at Red Murff Field, so, too, was the offense for a good chunk of the evening.
Munson broke up Blue’s combined no-hitter effort with a sinking single to right with one out in the top of the fourth, and it was Red’s lone hit. Blue, meanwhile, had seven hits but couldn’t string them together, leaving six runners on base.
Red took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when it loaded the bases against Abel — Blue’s fourth of five pitchers — with two walks and a hit batsman. Wells’ fielder’s choice grounder to second plated Hubbard’s Shelby Noppeny.
The teams combined to turn three double plays. Blue ended Red’s sixth with a 4-6-3 sequence. Red turned its pair in the third and sixth innings.
Left-handers Mason Peters (Red, Waco Live Oak) and Cooper Burgess (Blue, McGregor) started on the bump and each pitched an inning. Also pitching for Blue were Kaden Crawford (Fairfield) and Gunnar Huffman (Robinson), and for Red were Munson, Culp, Gage Gordon (West), Wells and Gerardo Montemeyor (Waco Reicher), who took the loss.
“It was really fun,” said Munson, who plans to play at Temple College next season and whose Lions were state runners-up last month in TAPPS Division IV. “It was a nice last hurrah.”