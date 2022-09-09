BELTON — A few years ago as Jerry Cephus watched while his brother went through the process of having a brain tumor removed, he rededicated himself to football.
“At one point in high school, I was actually going to be done with football. I didn’t like football as much back then. Basketball was my favorite sport,” Cephus said. “I stuck it out with football, though, and this is where I am now.
“I stuck it out because of my brother and not getting to see him play anymore. It was always our dream to play college football somewhere together. I decided to ride out our dream for the both of us, so that’s what I’m doing.”
It’s good news all the way around. His brother is doing well, and Cephus is living out their dream at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
The former standout quarterback from Academy made his varsity debut with UMHB as a sophomore wide receiver last Saturday, grabbing four receptions for 77 yards, including one for a touchdown in the Crusaders’ season-opening romp of Muhlenberg.
Cephus’ next chance to flash his skills comes on the road this afternoon, when No. 1 UMHB (1-0) clashes with No. 6 Wisconsin-Whitewater (0-1).
“We’ve worked hard. We knew as long as we played our game last week, we’d come out victorious. That’s what we did. It wasn’t a surprise,” Cephus said. “Now we want to keep it rolling.”
Despite being a wide receiver for less than half a year, the position appears to come naturally to the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Cephus.
It’s a testament to his work ethic and his trust in his coaches.
“I went through all of last season as a quarterback on the JV then I made the move to receiver during spring ball,” he said. “It wasn’t that big of a deal. I mostly wanted to talk to my dad about it, because my dad always put in work with me at quarterback.
“I talked to him and he said, ‘You have to do whatever you have to do to get on the field.’ I figured if receiver is the spot they want me to get on the field, then I’ll go to receiver and rock with it.”
Next came an offseason full of long days working on the skills needed to be a productive receiver, not to mention many hours spent learning the offense of new coordinator Andy Padron.
“This last offseason was a grind, for sure. Going from quarterback and not using your legs as much to running on every single play every day was a big change,” Cephus said. “Having to get the footwork down and working to be as fast as I can getting into and out of my routes was a grind during the offseason.
“But when you have a quarterback like Kyle (King), it makes learning the offense easier. He’s going to pick you up and put in extra work with you, so it’s easier to learn. Learning the offense wasn’t too bad. It took more work just to get the timing.”
Now, the sky is the limit for Cephus, who is determined to do whatever it takes to be remembered at UMHB.
“I want to be an All-American,” he said. “I want to leave a legacy here just like everybody else.”