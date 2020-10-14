Tonight’s Games
— District 12-6A —
BELTON at KILLEEN
Leo Buckley Stadium
Records: Belton Tigers 0-3, 0-0; Killeen Kangaroos 1-1, 0-0
Last week: Midland Lee 26, Belton 7; Killeen, idle
Last year’s meeting: Killeen 44, Belton 17
Tigers to watch: RB Maurice Reed, QB Ruben Jimenez, LB Joe Sniffin, DL Malik Jackson, OL Thomas Bowman, DL Charles Williams III, DB Trent West, WR Kanyn Utley, DB BJ Thompson, QB/WR Wriley Madden
Kangaroos to watch: RB Kadarius Marshall, QB Ahmad Bailey, WR Davontay Monroe, WR Milan Kemp-Murray, LB Jabez Eliam, DL Taquan Jones, LB Christian Rodriguez
Note: It’s been tough sledding for Belton so far this year, but a win tonight to start district play could be a turning point in the Tigers’ season. Belton comes off its most complete performance of the season last week, according to first-year head coach Brett Sniffin, in which the Tigers held Midland Lee to one second-half touchdown and 100 yards under its average. Belton, which has won its last three district openers, is led by Reed on offense, who has 332 yards rushing. At quarterback, Belton will start either Jimenez, who has 392 yards and five touchdowns passing in addition to 250 yards and two TDs rushing, or Madden, who was 12-for-24 passing for 88 yards last week. Sniffin said it will be a game-time decision for who will be named the starter. Killeen is back in action after the Kangaroos’ final non-district game against Waco was canceled last week because of COVID-19 health concerns. Marshall paces Killeen’s offense with 139 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and a team-high 99 yards receiving and another score. Killeen’s win over Belton last year snapped a five-game losing streak against the Tigers.
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON at SAN ANTONIO CENTRAL CATHOLIC JV
Bob Benson Stadium
Records: Lake Belton Broncos 5-1
Last week: Lake Belton 38, College Station A&M Consolidated JV 21
Broncos to watch: QB Connor Crews, RB/LB Tristan Robin, RB/LB Daniel Hardin, WR/DB Micah Hudson, WR Connor Bartz, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz
Note: Lake Belton hits the road tonight to play San Antonio Central Catholic junior varsity, looking to win its fifth straight game of the season. Crews threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for another 126 yards and two touchdowns during last week’s win, which marked the fifth time this season that the Broncos have scored 35 or more points. Crews leads Lake Belton in yards passing (801), yards rushing (458) and total touchdowns (20) for the season. Hudson has 366 yards rushing and 313 yards receiving.