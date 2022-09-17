BELTON — On the night when Mary Hardin-Baylor named its field in honor of Pete Fredenburg, the Crusaders turned in the type of performance that always made their old coach proud.
Kyle King threw six touchdown passes in just one half of action, and the Crusaders defense stonewalled Southwestern most of Saturday night as No. 5 UMHB rolled to a 68-14 victory over the Pirates on Fredenburg Field at Crusader Stadium.
The rout put UMHB back in the win column after last week’s disheartening last-minute loss to No. 4 Wisconsin-Whitewater and should give the Crusaders (2-1, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) a boost of confidence heading into next Saturday’s showdown in Abilene with No. 6 Hardin-Simmons in a game that — in all likelihood — will determine the league champion.
“This was needed. We took a tough loss at Wisconsin-Whitewater, but there’s nothing we can do about that now. The only thing we can do is move on. We went to work this week and took care of business tonight,” sophomore defensive end Trey Belyeu-Witcher said. “We have a tough game next week against Hardin-Simmons, so we have to go back to work again.”
The outcome was decided by halftime after the Crusaders went the first 30 minutes with barely a misstep.
Aphonso Thomas sprinted around the left end and went 65 yards to the end zone, and King’s TD throws covered 15 and 79 yards to KJ Miller, 30 and 62 yards to Jerry Day, 8 yards to Brandon Jordan and 48 yards to Will McClintock as the senior quarterback completed 11 of 17 passes for 298 yards before being replaced to start the second half with UMHB leading 48-0.
Thomas finished with 92 yards on just three carries, Miller had three catches for 106 yards and Day had three for 111 as the Crusaders compiled 633 total yards.
“In the first half, I thought we came out in all three phases and did the little things right. That’s why (the score) got the way it got,” UMHB head coach Larry Harmon said.
Southwestern totaled only 95 yards in the first half against the Crusaders’ starters, and the Pirates (1-2, 0-1) finished with 311 against a UMHB defense led by Belyeu-Witcher and linebackers Durand Hill and Johnny Smith-Rider, who had six tackles apiece. Southwestern’s only points came on Damian Gomez’s 15-yard pass to Sam LeBlue late in the third quarter and Gomez’s 17-yard throw to Ethan Powell midway through the fourth.
“Every time you’re successful, you get a little confidence from it. When you’re not successful, you lose some,” Harmon said. “We’re in playoff mode. We have to win every game from here on out. The kids know it, and we just have to keep the pressure on.”
A UMHB offense of primarily backups in the second half lit up the scoreboard as well.
Day scored his third touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Jackson Tingler on the first possession of the third, Kenneth Miller ran 70 yards for a score, and Montana Miller added a 15-yard TD run with 12:43 remaining to cap UMHB’s scoring.
Now the Crusaders can begin preparation for what it is annually the ASC’s biggest game of the year between two fierce rivals. UMHB rallied from a 21-point halftime deficit with 27 unanswered points to beat Hardin-Simmons in last year’s matchup, and the Cowboys will be bent on finding atonement next week.
“That’s why you play Whitewater in Wisconsin. I think last week prepared us for this week coming up,” Harmon said. “Our guys are going to accept every challenge. We’re not going to back down. I’m not calling (Hardin-Simmons head coach Jesse Burleson) and forfeiting tomorrow. We’ll see those guys in Abilene at 6 o’clock.”
Fredenburg — who started the UMHB football program from scratch in 1998 and built it into a perennial national power, winning 17 conference titles and two national championships while compiling a 231-39 record before retiring in January — couldn’t keep his emotions in check during a pregame ceremony in which the words “Fredenburg Field” were unveiled on the brick walls behind both end zones.
“It’s absolutely amazing. We were thinking back to the beginning. We were in a portable building and we played in a high school stadium, but we had a vision and stuck to our guns and it turned out to be a really special place,” Fredenburg said. “I get my name on it, but there were so many people involved in the development of this program.”
Many of those people were in attendance, including former UMHB running back and assistant coach Jeff Shinn — one of the first players Fredenburg recruited to the school.
“I remember him coming to my home to recruit me and telling me, ‘By the time you’re a senior, we’re going to be a playoff team and we’re going to build this thing.’ Everything he told me was right on,” Shinn said. “The best thing I can say about Pete Fredenburg, and the reason that we have all of this, is because he held everybody accountable and taught boys how to be men. The wins kind of took care of themselves because of how he handled things. I have so much love and respect for Pete, and so many great memories.”