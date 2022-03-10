It’s not as though success completely eluded the Temple boys soccer team since it last won a district championship in 2008. There are plenty of highlights from which to pick between then and now. It’s just that another title for longtime head coach Matt Corley and the Wildcats stayed out of reach, occasionally in oh-so-close fashion.
Last season, for instance, Temple finished third. That’s a solid outcome in competitive District 12-6A and it earned a playoff berth. But the difference between third and first was a mere four points. Squandered opportunities here and there contributed to 2021’s near-miss, Corley conceded.
There were no such missteps by the Wildcats this season.
The crown is captured, and it’s all theirs.
Temple (17-6-1, 11-1-1) clinched the outright league title Tuesday night with a 6-1 dispatching of host Killeen Ellison in the penultimate match of the regular season. It was the fifth straight win for the Wildcats, who’ve secured 34 of 39 available points so far with tonight’s home finale against Copperas Cove on deck.
“They’ve been focused all year,” said Corley, now in his 17th season at the helm of his alma mater. “A couple things especially helped us this season. One is the experience we have. We have a lot of players with two or three years of varsity experience. The other thing is the really close relationship our seniors have with each other. This senior class has been really fun and great to work with.”
Temple notched at least a share of the championship last Friday, a victory that also served as Corley’s 199th as coach. That his 200th coincided with Temple snapping a 14-year championship drought was serendipitous to say the least.
“It means a lot. I learned from my mom and dad that whatever you want to do, do it well. I’ve tried to live by that. Getting up every day, showing up and working with the kids every day to try to get better,” said Corley, a former Wildcats goalkeeper who played varsity from 1995-97. “My name is attached to (200) but it’s a true testament to the players who’ve come through the program the last 17 years.”
The congratulatory texts, phone calls and social media messages poured in Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday, which makes sense considering Corley’s standing among his peers.
“He does so many other things for our school,” Temple golf coach Allen Roark said. “Truly an amazing human being.”
Temple football defensive coordinator Dexter Knox reached out on Twitter, saying in part, “Congrats to your 200th win,” while Temple ISD superintendent Bobby Ott posted, “We are all so very proud of you — steady, consistent and inspirational. You do (it) the right way!”
Per Temple assistant athletic director Steve Prentiss, Corley is presumed to be the fourth to accumulate at least 200 wins as a Temple head coach.
That list includes the venerable Bob McQueen (football), Larry Haynes (baseball) and Dan Heger (boys soccer), who happened to be Corley’s high school coach. Heger oversaw 213 wins between 1989 and 2001. His former goalie is right around the corner from that amount.
“Obviously, I would love to go past that number. It’s motivation to keep going, keep plugging away and keep working,” Corley said.
“The community and members of the school have been really great. I’ve seen posts about it, even from some people I don’t know. The support has been really cool.”
After closing out the regular season tonight, the top-seeded Wildcats will play the fourth seed from 11-6A — either Waco or Waxahachie — in the Class 6A bi-district round when the playoffs begin the week of March 24. It will be Temple’s second straight postseason appearance after a four-year absence. It last had a playoff-qualifying streak from 2014-16.
Goals galore
Belton High junior Makenna Morrow scored four goals Tuesday night during a 7-0 win over Harker Heights to boost her total to 42 for the year, a program single-season record with at least two more games to go for the 12-6A champion Lady Tigers. The previous record of 41 belonged to Hadley Young, who set the bar in 2011 before moving on to Baylor.
Coach Oscar Bersoza’s Belton bunch clinched its fourth consecutive league title last Friday. The Lady Tigers cap the regular season tonight against Killeen, carrying a chance to make it four straight league campaigns without a loss in regulation.
Also moving up the ranks this week was Wildcats junior Eric Ortiz, who tallied 12-6A goals 19, 20 and 21 on Tuesday for a total of 31 overall this season and 57 for his career. He is solo second in that category behind only 2008 grad Sean Coles’ 82.
Around the pitch
— The Belton boys are back in the playoffs for the 16th year in a row and currently are tied for second in 12-6A with their regular-season finale against Killeen tonight.
— Best-case scenario and the most straightforward way for the fifth-place Tem-Cats to reach the playoffs is to beat Copperas Cove tonight and have fourth-place Bryan lose. Other convoluted possibilities are out there for Temple, too.
— A year after marching to the 4A regional semifinals in their inaugural season, the Lake Belton Lady Broncos clinched their first 18-4A title, dethroning perennial power and playoff-bound Salado in the process.
The Lady Broncos host Gatesville tonight with a chance to remain unbeaten in district as they finish out their second and final regular season at the 4A level before a move to 5A life.
— The Broncos, meanwhile, are in a group of four teams vying for the remaining three of four playoff tickets. Salado already has the 18-4A championship locked up. Gatesville enters the final night of district play in second with 23 points while Lake Belton, Academy and Burnet are tied with 22.