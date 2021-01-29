BOYS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Bryan 64, Temple 56

Bryan 15 15 23 11 — 64

Temple 12 11 21 12 — 56

Bryan (17-4, 7-3) — Caldwell 19, R.Johnson 18, Glover 12, Caraway 9, T.Johnson 4, Tyler 2.

Temple (5-13, 2-8) — Jayl.Hall 16, Jackson 12, Stewart 11, Auston 6, Jayd.Hall 5, Anderson 4, Hudson 2.

JV — Temple 40, Bryan 39

Belton 72, Copperas Cove 51

Copperas Cove 10 11 19 11 — 51

Belton 22 18 17 15 — 72

Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6) — Chisolm 13, Smith 8, Seda 8, Sanchez 6, A.Carter 4, Triplett 4, Fleming 4, Henry 2, T.Carter 2.

Belton (16-5, 7-3) — TJ Johnson 24, Downs 18, Jones 12, Tr.Johnson 8, Bramlett 4, Clayton 3, Morgan 2, West 1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 74, Rockdale 33

Rockdale 2 8 10 13 — 33

Rogers 15 19 17 23 — 74

Rockdale (NA, 0-8) — McBride 14, Bradshaw 8, Windham 6, Bonner 3, Rubio 2.

Rogers (13-11, 7-2) — Craig 22, T.Sebek 20, Hutka 11, Arzola 6, Dolgener 5, Mills 3, C.Sebek 2, Glasgow 2, Corona 2, Hairston 1.

JV — Rogers 40, Rockdale 25

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 41, Thorndale 38

Thorndale 13 6 11 8 — 38

Holland 8 10 11 12 — 41

Thorndale (11-9. 3-3) — Betak 10, Davis 8, McCoy 5, Johnson 5, Roberts 5, Nicholson 3, Ivy 2.

Holand (8-8, 3-3) — Frei 16, Tomasek 10, Coats 8, C.Evans 4, Botts 2, J.Evans 1.

JV — Thorndle 54, Holland 37

Other Scores

District 17-2A

Crawford 50, Moody 43

GIRLS

DISTRICT 6-4A

Brownwood 50, Gatesville 36

Gatesville 7 17 8 4 — 36

Brownwood 6 12 16 16 — 50

Gatesville — Jones 10, Warren 9, Hunt 4, J.Coward 4, Chacon 3, Smalley 2, Higginbotham 2, T.Coward 2.

Brownwood — Savage 16, Price 15, Hetzel 9, Walker 5, Pyle 3, Larose 2.

JV A — Brownwood 44, Gatesville 35

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 51, Rockdale 34

Rockdale 4 8 9 11 — 34

Rogers 8 18 13 12 — 51

Rockdale (NA, 2-8) — Bartch 11, Robertson 8, Miles 7, Hurd 3, Crawford 3, Beckwith 2.

Rogers (NA, 9-2) — Chervenka 12, H.Talafuse 11, Wolfe 10, Gonzalez 8, Montalbo 5, McCormick 4, Parker 1.

Other Scores

District 12-6A

Temple 64, Bryan 48

Belton 43, Copperas Cove 30

District 19-4A

Lake Belton 41, Taylor 32

Salado 39, Burnet 33

Non-district

Jarrell 75, Comfort 43