BOYS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Bryan 64, Temple 56
Bryan 15 15 23 11 — 64
Temple 12 11 21 12 — 56
Bryan (17-4, 7-3) — Caldwell 19, R.Johnson 18, Glover 12, Caraway 9, T.Johnson 4, Tyler 2.
Temple (5-13, 2-8) — Jayl.Hall 16, Jackson 12, Stewart 11, Auston 6, Jayd.Hall 5, Anderson 4, Hudson 2.
JV — Temple 40, Bryan 39
Belton 72, Copperas Cove 51
Copperas Cove 10 11 19 11 — 51
Belton 22 18 17 15 — 72
Copperas Cove (8-9, 4-6) — Chisolm 13, Smith 8, Seda 8, Sanchez 6, A.Carter 4, Triplett 4, Fleming 4, Henry 2, T.Carter 2.
Belton (16-5, 7-3) — TJ Johnson 24, Downs 18, Jones 12, Tr.Johnson 8, Bramlett 4, Clayton 3, Morgan 2, West 1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 74, Rockdale 33
Rockdale 2 8 10 13 — 33
Rogers 15 19 17 23 — 74
Rockdale (NA, 0-8) — McBride 14, Bradshaw 8, Windham 6, Bonner 3, Rubio 2.
Rogers (13-11, 7-2) — Craig 22, T.Sebek 20, Hutka 11, Arzola 6, Dolgener 5, Mills 3, C.Sebek 2, Glasgow 2, Corona 2, Hairston 1.
JV — Rogers 40, Rockdale 25
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 41, Thorndale 38
Thorndale 13 6 11 8 — 38
Holland 8 10 11 12 — 41
Thorndale (11-9. 3-3) — Betak 10, Davis 8, McCoy 5, Johnson 5, Roberts 5, Nicholson 3, Ivy 2.
Holand (8-8, 3-3) — Frei 16, Tomasek 10, Coats 8, C.Evans 4, Botts 2, J.Evans 1.
JV — Thorndle 54, Holland 37
Other Scores
District 17-2A
Crawford 50, Moody 43
GIRLS
DISTRICT 6-4A
Brownwood 50, Gatesville 36
Gatesville 7 17 8 4 — 36
Brownwood 6 12 16 16 — 50
Gatesville — Jones 10, Warren 9, Hunt 4, J.Coward 4, Chacon 3, Smalley 2, Higginbotham 2, T.Coward 2.
Brownwood — Savage 16, Price 15, Hetzel 9, Walker 5, Pyle 3, Larose 2.
JV A — Brownwood 44, Gatesville 35
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 51, Rockdale 34
Rockdale 4 8 9 11 — 34
Rogers 8 18 13 12 — 51
Rockdale (NA, 2-8) — Bartch 11, Robertson 8, Miles 7, Hurd 3, Crawford 3, Beckwith 2.
Rogers (NA, 9-2) — Chervenka 12, H.Talafuse 11, Wolfe 10, Gonzalez 8, Montalbo 5, McCormick 4, Parker 1.
Other Scores
District 12-6A
Temple 64, Bryan 48
Belton 43, Copperas Cove 30
District 19-4A
Lake Belton 41, Taylor 32
Salado 39, Burnet 33
Non-district
Jarrell 75, Comfort 43