BELTON — After a four game losing streak to end non-district play, the Belton Lady Tigers hoped the start of the District 12-6A season would change their fortunes.
The Shoemaker Lady Wolves had other plans Friday night, grinding out a 36-27 victory over Belton at Tiger Gym in the district opener for both teams .
“The girls battled. We are proud of them for that,” said Belton assistant coach Eric Regier, who guided the Lady Tigers while head coach Brenda Gomez missed her third game because of COVID-19 protocols.
The contest was tight in the first half, with the Lady Wolves (4-8) holding a 17-11 lead at halftime.
After Belton (3-7) tightened it to 19-14 in the opening minutes of the second half, Shoemaker took off with a 12-0 run that started with a fast-break basket by Mikaila Parker with 3:52 to play in the third quarter and ended with a 3-pointer from the corner by Amaria Cook with 41 seconds left in the frame for a 31-14 lead.
Belton’s Anaya Brown made a free throw a few seconds later to make it 31-15 after three quarters.
“Defense is our strength,” Shoemaker coach Karron Taylor said. “I tell them to focus on that and if there’s an opportunity, take advantage of it.”
The Lady Tigers committed three turnovers and were outrebounded 5-1 during the Lady Wolves’ third-quarter run.
“We started having some lapses on defense,” Regier said. “We gave up some offensive rebounds and anytime you give up a rebound, they can score. If we are missing shots, they have run outs. They had a lot of fast break scores off our missed shots and it kind of snowballed.”
Belton outscored Shoemaker 12-5 in the fourth, but it was too little too late. Gomez is expected to return to the team next week. In her absence, Regier said he has communicated with her about the game plans.
The opening half had plenty of Gomez’s marks on it as Belton focused on defense and played a slow methodical pass-along-the-perimeter offense, only shooting when there was a clear, open shot.
The slow-tempo style of offense was exemplified at the start of the second quarter, with the Lady Tigers up 6-5. They held the ball the first 1:04 of the second without taking shot. They also got the rebound on the first three shots the Lady Wolves attempted, keeping the quarter scoreless until Belton’s Nyla Modeste made a jump shot with 5:05 to play in the quarter giving Belton an 8-5 lead.
While the Lady Tigers continued to play their style of basketball the remainder of the first half, the Lady Wolves eventually broke through with two 3-pointers and four three throws to take the 17-11 lead into halftime.
“We have to figure out a way to take care of the basketball and put the ball in the hole” Regier said. “We need to clean up some defensive things and come back ready to fight next week.”