Much has happened in the softball career and life of Sidney Holman-Mansell in the five years since she completed her domination of the pitching circle for the Belton Lady Tigers.
A successful freshman season at Abilene Christian was followed by a year out of competition as a transfer before landing at Baylor for a brutal 2019 campaign and a COVID-19-shortened 2020.
Oh, and not to mention the fact that she became a bride.
While much has been done and much remains to be accomplished, the Baylor redshirt junior may well be better than ever after more than a decade of pitching.
“I definitely think I’ve developed more mentally in my pitching,” Holman-Mansell said. “The mental issue is a big part of it along with the pitching style, and I dove into that. I’m doing more positive thinking.
“In high school, you would only face a few Division I batters. Of course, now everybody is Division I so you can’t take a batter off and you’re just hoping your stuff is good enough that day.”
Along with being one of the hardest throwing hurlers in the sport with a 73-mph fastball, Holman-Mansell has expanded her repertoire to make her even more problematic to batters. The addition of a nasty drop curve and improved offspeed pitches make her a formidable foe from the circle.
Following Saturday’s win, Holman-Mansell is 3-0 in six appearances with 20 strikeouts in 20 innings, including a victory over then-ranked No. 25 Mississippi State. She provides the Lady Bears with a veteran pitching package with longtime ace Gia Rodoni.
She has also provided the character and stability Baylor coach Glenn Moore desires.
“I’ve never coached a player with a better attitude, work ethic, leadership and desire,” Moore said. “She’s the full package. She’s also a 4.0 student.
“She’s throwing it by batters, and we challenged her to gain more control and add to her offspeed stuff. She’s the best she’s been since she’s been here.”
Holman-Mansell was a player Moore missed out on receiving once and is grateful he got another opportunity. At Belton, she was the focal point of the Lady Tigers’ success from 2013-16. She went 29-4 her senior year and finished her high school career with four perfect games, 12 no-hitters and 990 strikeouts. The potent Belton offense cost her many more strikeouts because many games ended early via run-rules.
Moore and Holman-Mansell had been in contact during her Belton career, but he didn’t pull the trigger to sign her in time.
“I admit my mistakes and that was one,” Moore said. “A lot of teams made that mistake. I’m glad I got a second chance. You recruit so early (in an athlete’s high school career). We were closed by her senior year and I didn’t have a crystal ball.”
Holman-Mansell landed at Abilene Christian where she rewrote the Lady Wildcats’ record book. She went 21-7 with a 1.85 ERA and 165 strikeouts to easily earn freshman of the year honors in the Southland Conference.
But she said ACU wasn’t a good fit and transferred to Temple College where she never played but maintained the remaining three years of NCAA eligibility before signing with Baylor. After the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility because of the lost 2020 season, she can and intends to play in 2022 at age 24.
“As long my shoulder holds up, I plan to,” Holman-Mansell said. “I’ve been pitching since I was 9 and that’s a long time to make that arm motion.”
Her debut season with the Lady Bears was difficult. A rash of injuries left the team depleted. Holman-Mansell had to shoulder the load of a team with little offensive support and she went 10-18.
“We had to throw her every game with no way to protect her,” Moore said. “To go through that and come back and still compete shows the character of that young lady.”
Indeed, she came back and went 4-1 in eight starts before the 2020 shutdown.
Along the way she married her high school sweetheart and former Belton quarterback Peyton Mansell, who was a quarterback at Iowa for three years before entering the transfer portal in 2020 and is now playing for Abilene Christian. Obviously, it makes for a long-distance relationship.
“It’s nice that he’s in Abilene now,” she said. “We can see each other every weekend. He comes here to see me play in the spring and I go there to see him play in the fall. We make the most of our time together.”
Holman-Mansell, who fits in her student-teaching obligations during the day, will graduate with a degree in elementary education in May, though her plans are to teach and coach at the high school level.
As long as there’s plenty of life left in what Moore calls “a golden arm,” Holman-Mansell will continue to deliver for Baylor where she’s very much at home.
“The takeaways I have are the relationships and the friendships and the great time I’ve had at Baylor,” she said. “Everybody works together to have this team chemistry. It’s a special place.”