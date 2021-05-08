Bertie Gandy spent her 93rd birthday doing what she’s done countless times since she moved to Temple in the 1940s.
She watched baseball.
And there are few places she’d rather be than at Danny Scott Sports Complex taking in a Temple College Leopards afternoon game. The fact that they had a home game on her birthday made it all the sweeter.
“I’m just thankful for all the years and to still be able to go and do this,” the venerable Gandy said.
The feeling is mutual at Temple College.
Some of her friends and fellow Leopards faithful presented her with a “Temple Leopards’ Biggest Fan” shirt and other assorted goodies. The mother of one of the players sang happy birthday to her and she cheered as the Leopards swept a doubleheader from rival Hill College.
Gandy needs a rolling walker to get around these days, but she doesn’t need any help getting up to speed as to what’s happening on the field. After a ground ball shot through the legs of a Leopards infielder, she interruped herself from a casual conversation to yell, “You’ve got to get your apron down.”
It’s doubtful anyone has viewed more baseball games in Temple from the youngest stages of youth ball to Temple College than Gandy. She was such a constant as a scorekeeper and supporter of youth baseball and girls softball games for so long that the City of Temple named one of its fields at the Wilson Park Complex in her honor.
“Mrs. Gandy has been at every field in Central Texas almost, as a scorekeeper and fan of baseball, softball and even basketball,” said Jerry Jones, a Temple businessman who starred as a baseball and basketball player at Temple High in the early 1970s and later at Temple Junior College and the University of Texas in baseball. “She has been a constant positive fixture at sporting events for as long as I have been playing, 50-plus years. She is strong-willed and you always know where you stand with her. Little League to adult, she has done it all when it comes to ball.”
Asking her why she has spent her adult life encouraging young athletes is about the same as asking her why she has lunch every day. It’s enmeshed in her DNA. It’s part of her routine and lifestyle.
“I don’t have favorites,” she said. “Just all of them.”
It’s been that way since she moved to Temple from Hamilton County where she went to Evant schools, graduating in 1946. Her father helped build Fort Hood. She played fast-pitch softball and was always comfortable in a sports setting in whatever capacity.
She married Nick Gandy in 1949, settled in Temple and was often where the action was whether or not one of her four children was competing. Fortunately, Nick was on board with being at a local ballpark on many spring and summer nights because that was where she was going to be. They were married for 69 years until Nick’s death in 2018.
“We did everything together,” she said.
Temple College baseball coach Craig McMurtry has known Gandy since the 1980s when he played recreational basketball and volleyball at the Clarence Martin Gym in downtown Temple during his offseason from professional baseball. She was ever-present then as she is ever-present now.
“She’s been so consistent and loyal coming out to support all of our sports,” said McMurtry, who has been the Leopards’ coach since the rebirth of the baseball program in 1998. “When you don’t see her is when you wonder what’s going on.”
Upon McMurtry’s 700th win as the Leopards’ coach earlier this season, Gandy had her son Gary make a commemorative bat for him. It was presented to him prior to another game soon after.
“She doesn’t mince words. She’ll give us a hard time when we don’t win, but at the same time she is always encouraging with the way she supports all sports,” he said. “She gets a kick out of giving out stuff. We love her. She’s great for the kids and loves talking to the coaches.”
Indeed, perhaps the only thing beyond her family and multitude of friends that rivals her love for sports is country music and dancing to it. Sunday afternoons at the Gandy home were usually filled with music and dancing and the joy that went with it. Growing up her father played the fiddle and her brothers accompanied on guitar.
Gandy isn’t too proud to rise from her place behind home plate and do a jig to the between-inning music piped in regardless of genre. On this day, the 1970s disco hit “Play that Funky Music” brought her to her feet.
“When that music starts to playing, part of my body has got to move,” she said.
For someone who has spent as much time as she has around sports and worked closely with all types of people, the racial unrest going on the country has her grieved.
“I don’t see the skin,” she said, definitively. “I see the heart.”
Whether it’s keeping score as she did for some 30 years or being a source of inspiration for athletes generations younger, Gandy’s heart has always been in the right place. Despite her age, she continues to do what she’s always done.
“I love to watch baseball and I love country music,” she said. “And Bob Wills is still the king.”
No one would dare argue.