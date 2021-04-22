Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic fared well at the TAPPS Class 3A South Regional meet in Bastrop, qualifying for the state meet in a combined 10 boys events and 10 girls events.
CTCS’s Andrew Lange cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the boys high jump and earn the only regional gold medal for either school, but the top four in each event advanced to the TAPPS state meet that starts next Friday at Hewitt Midway, where both programs will be well-represented.
Lange, who was also third in the pole vault and second in the 100-meter dash, will be joined by teammates Alec Gonzalez (fourth, high jump; fourth, pole vault; fourth, 110 hurdles), Tim Marwitz (second, shot put; third, discus), Ethan Allerkamp (second, 200) and the Lions’ 4x100 relay of Lange, Allerkamp, Ryan Turley and Andres Santiago.
The Holy Trinity boys advanced Nikelis Estrada (second, 400) and their 4x400 relay of Estrada, Nathan Orf, Brice Eichelkraut and Voldymyr Ploskanych.
Qualifying for the CTCS girls were Alicia Shipp (third, 100; third, high jump; fourth, shot put), Abby Burt (second, pole vault), Emmy Frazier (fourth, pole vault), Cassidy Bronson (fourth, 100) and the Lady Lions’ 4x100 relay of Shipp, Frazier, Bronson and AJ Gatewood.
Competing at state for the Lady Celtics will be Carolina Compean (third, discus), Kate Boone (second, 3,200; third, 1,600), their 4x200 relay of Alondra Arredondo, Demetria Sewell, Jolisa Ogunmuyhiwa and Katie Jolly, and their 4x400 relay of Sewell, Jolly, Natali Torres and Priscilla Whorton.