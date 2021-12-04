BOYS

Lorena tournament

Liberty Hill 61, Academy 59

Academy 13 16 13 17 — 59

Liberty Hill 21 7 16 17 — 61

Academy (4-5) — Franklin 22, Rambeau 15, Col. Shackelford 9, Preddie 6, Coo. Shackelford 4, Brazeal 3.

Liberty Hill — Daniels 17, Branch 13, Sierras 12, Weems 7, Griffin 5, Lauper 4, Hurst 1.

Other scores

Temple 84, Spring Hill 48

Belton 69, Bastrop Cedar Creek 55

Cameron Yoe 93, West 68

Cameron Yoe 60, Alvarado 59

Georgetown 47, Rosebud-Lott 43

Bartlett 48, Rosebud-Lott 44

Salado 50, Pflugerville Connally 45

Dawson 53, Moody 38

Belton 82, Austin St. Andrew’s 51 (late Friday)

Belton 63, Pflugerville Hendrickson 50 (late Friday)

GIRLS

Other scores

Georgetown 42, Temple 36

Belton 47, Austin Akins 22

Lake Belton 38, Lago Vista 33

Lake Belton 46, Rice 45

Decatur 42, Academy 23

Moody 46, Blum 24

Boerne Champion 60, Gatesville 15

Brownwood 42, Gatesville 22

Robinson 46, Gatesville 36