BOYS
Lorena tournament
Liberty Hill 61, Academy 59
Academy 13 16 13 17 — 59
Liberty Hill 21 7 16 17 — 61
Academy (4-5) — Franklin 22, Rambeau 15, Col. Shackelford 9, Preddie 6, Coo. Shackelford 4, Brazeal 3.
Liberty Hill — Daniels 17, Branch 13, Sierras 12, Weems 7, Griffin 5, Lauper 4, Hurst 1.
Other scores
Temple 84, Spring Hill 48
Belton 69, Bastrop Cedar Creek 55
Cameron Yoe 93, West 68
Cameron Yoe 60, Alvarado 59
Georgetown 47, Rosebud-Lott 43
Bartlett 48, Rosebud-Lott 44
Salado 50, Pflugerville Connally 45
Dawson 53, Moody 38
Belton 82, Austin St. Andrew’s 51 (late Friday)
Belton 63, Pflugerville Hendrickson 50 (late Friday)
GIRLS
Other scores
Georgetown 42, Temple 36
Belton 47, Austin Akins 22
Lake Belton 38, Lago Vista 33
Lake Belton 46, Rice 45
Decatur 42, Academy 23
Moody 46, Blum 24
Boerne Champion 60, Gatesville 15
Brownwood 42, Gatesville 22
Robinson 46, Gatesville 36