Belton’s Briac Ybanez and Olivia Brillhart punched their tickets Tuesday to the UIL cross country state championships, part of a large group that qualified for the state meet on the final day of regional competition.
Belton duo part of large area contingent qualified for cross country state meet
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- The Jackson two: Brothers Steve, Lezlie enjoying lone season as Temple teammates
- Temple man indicted for injuring elderly person at restaurant
- UPDATE: Person of interest in Belton child homicide apprehended in Itasca
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Belton ISD adds Miller Heights as hazardous route
- Steven Rieves, age 65, died October 3, 2022
- DPS: 63-year-old dies in motorcycle crash
- Furry friend: Shop cat grew up at Temple business
- Knights rein in Wildcats: Heights controls second half to deal Temple first district loss, 13-9
- Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.