Temple-Rudder boys hoops

Temple’s Jamarion Carlton (23) goes up for a shot in front of two Bryan Rudder players during the Wildcats’ loss Tuesday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

As Temple built toward what turned into a seven-game winning streak to start the season — during which it piled up victories by an average margin of 29 points — head coach Joey Martin wondered how the Wildcats would react when the going got tougher.

jweaver@tdtnews.com