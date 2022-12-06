As Temple built toward what turned into a seven-game winning streak to start the season — during which it piled up victories by an average margin of 29 points — head coach Joey Martin wondered how the Wildcats would react when the going got tougher.
The second-year coach’s assessment following Tuesday night’s non-district encounter against Bryan Rudder: when adversity pops up, the response still is a work in progress.
Down eight early in the fourth quarter, the visiting Rangers rallied, doubled up Temple in the final frame and exited Wildcat Gym with a 52-49 triumph.
“I feel like we’re still growing a little bit,” said Martin, whose team has lost three in a row — including its last two contests over the weekend at the San Angelo tournament — after its 7-0 charge out of the gates. “My expectations are that we would be better than we were tonight. But, we’re going to take this game and learn from it.”
Temple used a 6-0 run to close the third quarter and scored the first two points of the fourth with Amaree Sewell’s steal and layup for a 42-34 advantage with 6:30 to play.
The Rangers (9-1), who’ve won six in a row, outscored the Wildcats 12-3 over the next 3 minutes to take their first lead since the first quarter, 46-45, and were up 52-47 with 35 seconds left.
Temple took a timeout following a bucket by Jaylon Hall 7 seconds later that cut the deficit to 52-49, and forced a Rudder turnover when play resumed. Jaydon Hall’s corner 3-point attempt hit back iron but was corralled for an offensive rebound by Sewell with 2.9 remaining. After another Wildcats timeout, three Rangers defenders surrounded Jaydon Hall, who couldn’t get off a tying shot from beyond the arc as time expired.
“The kids were pretty excited. Down eight, we could’ve gone either way at that point. Kids battled and made some key plays,” Rudder coach Mike Carrabine said.
Sewell posted a team-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Jamarion Carlton added eight points, and the Halls, Houston Martin, Daniel Green and Byron Collins had six points apiece for Temple, which shot 21-of-42 from the field but struggled at the free throw line to the tune of 5-for-16.
“Their pressure bothered us a little bit, just getting into us. It’ll wear you down. But, free throws hurt us tonight, too,” Joey Martin said. “I don’t ever put any extra pressure on a guy to make free throws because nobody is out there trying to miss. We practice them, just tonight we weren’t making them. And you have to make them if you want to win close games.”
Kevin Holmes had a game-high 19 points, Landon Heslip 11 and Trey Bradford eight for the Rangers, who finished 22-of-57 from the field overall and 5-of-13 at the line.
Rudder led a physical, foul-heavy contest after the first quarter 14-13 before Temple managed a 23-19 halftime advantage.
The Wildcats were in front 29-22 after Carlton’s bucket in the paint early in the third. But the Rangers put themselves back in business with a 12-5 burst, tying it at 34-all with a 3-pointer from Holmes with 1:45 left in the third. Temple’s closing 6-0 run featured baskets from Green, Sewell and Collins for 40-34.
“I just think they were tougher than us tonight,” Joey Martin said. “Close games, we have had a lot of close games, so this gives us a good learning opportunity. We have to take it and grow as a team.”
Temple opens the three-day Leander tournament Thursday against McKinney Boyd and Pflugerville Connally. The Wildcats then have a pair of road tilts at Leander Glenn (Dec. 15) and Smithson Valley (Dec. 17) ahead of their District 12-6A opener at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 versus Hewitt Midway.