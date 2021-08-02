High school coaches and athletes made it through an interesting 2020-21.
Now it’s time to see what 2021-22 has in store for everyone.
Cooler-than-usual weather Monday greeted all involved on the first official day of fall sports practices for Class 1A-4A football programs, and all classifications of volleyball, team tennis and cross country. Count rain and morning temperatures in the mid 70s and mid-to-upper 80s under overcast afternoon skies in early August as pleasant surprise No. 1 at a time of year when anything is possible and expectations are limitless.
“We were like everybody else fighting the rain and stuff, but we got in some good practice,” said Cameron Yoe football head coach Rick Rhoades, back with the Yoemen after five seasons at Gregory-Portland that followed a historic tenure at Yoe from 2009-15 that featured five appearances in state championship games (four in a row) and three titles.
“We’ll be back to 97 (degrees) tomorrow,” Rhoades quipped.
Naturally, but, nevertheless, buckle up for more surprises along the way.
The first Friday of the football regular season is Aug. 27. Of course, anticipation for Week 1 started well before Monday — think last November for most — and the countdown that included offseason weight training, 7-on-7 and summer camps, all of a sudden has just a few weeks of fall camp and a couple scrimmages remaining.
In a blink, district titles and playoff spots will be determined.
It’s a whirlwind — a thrilling, up-and-down, unpredictable whirlwind.
“That’s why you decide to get into the education profession, because of days like today. It never gets old. It’s always fun and intriguing,” Salado head coach Alan Haire said. “Once it starts, it moves fast. I’m up here pounding out the script for tomorrow’s workout and then it’ll be on to the next one. Soon, you look up it’ll be the bye week.”
Salado, Gatesville, Lampasas, Rockdale, Academy, Rogers, Holland, Granger, Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic were football playoff qualifiers a year ago in 4A and under. Lake Belton had postseason credentials during its inaugural season, winning its final eight games in Year 1 for a 9-1 record. The Broncos, guided by head coach Brian Cope, have one more season to go before they are inserted into a 4A district and become playoff-eligible.
Year 2, which will feature a heightened slate of all-varsity opponents, kicks off 2021 on Aug. 27 versus Mexia at Belton’s Tiger Field.
“The big thing is learning to compete on the varsity level every Friday night,” said Cope, whose program will field five teams, up from three in 2020. “I think our kids playing varsity baseball, basketball, track and field, soccer, taught them a lot, which I’m excited to be a benefactor of. Building depth is important and developing leadership as well, and that takes hard work, a lot of organization and outstanding community, kids and coaches.”
Meanwhile, never mind a month of preparation. It’s a much quicker transition from training to when it counts for area volleyball squads.
A week from today, Temple has its season and home opener. The Tem-Cats welcome Waco into Wildcat Gym, where Temple first-year head coach Alyssa Cataldo will make her debut. Cataldo, who was introduced in June, and her staff welcomed 75 players on Day 1, which by all accounts went well.
“I was super proud of the turnout. Competition levels were high so it was exciting for me as a coach to have such an energetic group,” Cataldo said. “With me, varsity already knows what I expect — the type of culture I want to create — and the rest of the program is close behind. They know we have our scrimmages Friday and Saturday and after that it’s game time. They are ready to go.”
Though the pandemic still lingers more than 1½ years later, some normalcy returns to the volleyball schedule in the form of tournaments, which were wiped off the docket last season in an effort to minimize larger gatherings.
Still, some of the safety protocols that were previously implemented across the prep sports landscape are still widely utilized. As Haire said, “We’re not out of the woods yet.”
“It’s there,” he added. “We’re still cautious doing all we can to be safe.”
NOTE: Class 5A and 6A football teams, including Temple and Belton, open fall camp next Monday.