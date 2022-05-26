CYPRESS — Cameron Yoe came back to tie things late in the opener of its best-of-three Class 3A Region III semifinal baseball series with Diboll but, unlike last week, the Yoemen this time didn’t quite get over the hump in dropping a 7-5 loss to the Lumberjacks on Thursday night at Cypress Ranch High School.
The loss — the first of this postseason for the Yoemen — means they will need to sweep a pair when the series resumes at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Cypress Ranch.
Trailing since the top of the first inning, Yoe (26-8-1) plated a pair of runs in the fifth to tie it at 5-all before Diboll (35-3) answered with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth that Gabe Smith capped with a go-ahead, two-run double to the gap in right-center to score Zach Phipps and Antonio Palacio.
Smith then combined with Coby DeJesus to keep the Yoemen off the board in the final two innings to seal the outcome.
Smith, Diboll’s starting pitcher, struck out five and walked one in six innings before DeJesus worked a 1-2-3 seventh for the save. Smith also had a pair of doubles to pace the Lumberjacks’ offense.
Yoe nine-hole hitter Armando Reyes worked a full-count walk to start the seventh but was picked off first on a quick move by DeJesus, who then got Tracer Lopez to fly out and Landen Greene to ground out to end it.
It was the third runner the Yoemen had retired on the basepaths.
Greene had a pair of singles and two runs and was one of three Yoemen with two hits each along with starting pitcher Brannon McCall and Jaidyn Sanchez to lead their eight-hit attack.
Trailing 5-3 since the second inning, Yoe tied the game at 5 when a Ryan Host groundout scored Reyes, after which Greene came home from third on a wild pitch.
The momentum didn’t last long.
Yoe was in a similar situation in last week’s third-round opener against Lorena during which it scored 10 runs in the final two innings to make up a three-run margin.
Diboll wasted no time putting Yoe in a quick hole with three runs in the first as Yoemen starter McCall struggled to find the zone in the early innings.
Phipps and Edgar Portillo drew back-to-back walks with one out in the first, and Smith brought in the first run when he looped a high fly that found a spot in shallow center between Lopez, who was tracking the ball from short, and Sanchez charging in from center.
Just two pitches later, Ty Roman pushed the gap to 3-0 with a seeing-eye single up the middle to plate courtesy runners Palacio and Angel Rios.
McCall walked the next batter but got the next two to escape the inning. The junior then helped his cause in the bottom half with a two-out, two-run double over the head of Phipps into the left-field corner.
It plated Lopez and Greene and cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Lumberjacks tacked on a pair in the second with Portillo’s two-run double that fell in front of Bobby Borgas in left and slipped past him before rolling to the wall.
Yoe got a run back in its half of the second when Lopez banged a double off the wall in center to score Sanchez from first. Lopez, though, was thrown out at third to end the inning while trying to stretch the hit to a triple.
McCall took the loss in six innings while striking out five, walking two and hitting three batters. Lopez pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.