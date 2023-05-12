Lake Belton baseball

Lake Belton’s Ty Jackson (24) hits a solo home run in the second inning of the Broncos’ 5-4 loss to Elgin on Friday night.

 Jon Farrow|Special to the Telegram

ELGIN — Lake Belton led early Friday night, building a pair of two-runs leads through the middle innings, but a slew of errors opened the door for Elgin in the fourth and the Wildcats capitalized then held off the Broncos late to even their Class 5A Region III area-round series at a game apiece with a 5-4 comeback win at Wildcat Field.