Not much remains of the Milam County community of New Salem beyond its cemetery.
Not much more is recorded and preserved about the historical origins of an enclave that sat just 4 miles southeast of Rockdale.
Perhaps becoming engulfed by the city of Rockdale, New Salem doesn’t appear to even qualify as a ghost town.
One of the few notable surviving mentions that there ever was such a community and school is one name on a list of UIL track and field state champions.
Athletically speaking, J.C. Ferguson may have been all the rural school had in 1934. He was certainly a one-man track and field team, and a pretty darn good one.
Rural high schools, which typically shared a building and even classroom space with younger students, did their best to compete in sports against some of their larger brethren if and when they had enough pupils to field a team during the first half of the 20th century. Usually their best chance of at least putting together a few games in team sports was in basketball or baseball.
Track and field was the primary opportunity for a gifted athlete from a three-room school to have a legitimate shot to compete against those from larger public schools without having to rely on participation numbers.
In the spring of 1934, Ferguson seized that opportunity by putting New Salem in the top five of teams in the massive District 17 meet March 30 at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field. Under the track scoring system of that day — five points for first place, three for second, two for third and one for fourth — New Salem finished fourth with 13 points. More accurately put, Ferguson finished fourth with 13 points.
Specializing in the field events, Ferguson won the shot put (48 feet, 6½ inches) and discus (128-1½) events and added a second place in the broad jump.
New Salem trailed only champion Madisonville’s 26 points, and the tie for second between Rockdale and Somerville at 14 points apiece. It’s not difficult math to deduce that if Ferguson had traveled the extra few miles to enroll at Rockdale, the Tigers would have won that team title.
Ferguson managed to keep his mastery of the throws strong enough to win the regional meet and qualify for the UIL Track and Field State Championships on May 4-5 at the University of Texas’ Memorial Stadium.
The state meet had begun in earnest 25 years earlier and it was another 14 years before there was a “class system” to divide the schools at the meet. An athlete such as Ferguson from essentially a farmhouse school could legitimately be up against anybody from any size school throughout the state. It was a competition for the best in state, not just the best among certain school enrollment parameters.
The shot put in those days was a 12-pound ball of iron and other compounds compared to the 16-pounder throwers use today. Ferguson continued to improve on his performance as the day of the state meet arrived.
He won the preliminary round with a heave of 51-10 — more than 3 feet better than the throw that won the district meet a month earlier — to reach the finals the following day. He also finished third in the prelims of the discus to qualify for the finals.
Ferguson saved his best for the very end to leave no doubt who the best shot putter in the state was in 1934. His throw of 52-5½ gave him a decisive victory over the next closest competitors from Rock Springs, Santa Anna and Bay City. However, he finished outside of the top four in the discus.
Nevertheless, Ferguson was and will always be the only area athlete to earn a statewide gold medal from a rural school that no longer exists.
By 1954, New Salem consolidated with Rockdale schools and was never heard from again. Just as effectively, New Salem fell off the map, and not much is known about what became of J.C. Ferguson afterward, although it would be interesting to learn.
What is known is that 86 years ago he put New Salem on the map for one triumphant march to state glory.