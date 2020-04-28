Messages have poured in since late Saturday night and Sunday, when news broke that Zach Shackelford signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Belton offensive tackle turned first-team All-Big 12 center for the University of Texas said he’s heard from former coaches and teammates, friends and family members in the aftermath of agreeing to his inaugural NFL contract. It’s been a fun trip down memory lane for the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman, though an overwhelming majority, “probably like 80 percent,” of those messages had something in common beyond the standard congratulations.
Quarterback Tom Brady.
“I’m pretty sure that’s the reason I’ve been getting text messages. If I was going to a different team, I bet nobody would care,” Shackelford joked Monday from his home in Austin.
As far as the prospect of playing with the six-time Super Bowl champ Brady, who signed last month with the Bucs after 20 years with the New England Patriots: “It’ll be cool when I make the roster.”
And doing just that is what Shackelford is most concentrated on as everyone around him basks in his opportunity, which unfolded rather quickly after he didn’t hear his name called during the three-day, seven-round NFL draft last weekend.
“It’s what I’ve been working for, for a really long time, ever since I started playing football in the second grade. So (signing) is nice in that aspect. But I also know that it’s not the end all be all. I want to be on the end roster that plays through the season,” Shackelford said. “I still have a lot of work to do. I have to learn the playbook, learn the ins and outs of the scheme and meet my teammates. So, a lot left to be worked for. But it is cool to get to this point and sit back and look back on the journey that I’ve been on.”
When Shackelford actually will get to meet his teammates is up in the air, as most aspects of sports are during the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL has yet to allow teams to fully operate out of their facilities and offseason programs have gone the virtual route. In the meantime, Belton’s 2015 all-state lineman who played four years of varsity for the Tigers then went on to play 43 games with the Longhorns from 2016-19 is continuing to do what he knows how to do best: Work.
“He’s that kid that you love to be around. He never shied away from work. He constantly works on his craft,” said Belton ISD athletic director Sam Skidmore, who was hired as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator during the spring between Shackelford’s sophomore and junior seasons. “You could see it right away, on the field, he had that ‘it’ about him, just how nasty and physically dominant he was finishing blocks, constantly demoralizing opponents and playing to the echo of the whistle. He also made sure to hone his technique because he knew that would translate from high school to college.”
Shackelford had to tap into that persistence and drive while preparing for the draft. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, he wasn’t able to show his skills in the traditional pro day setting, with scouts watching live in person. His training wasn’t altered much and using the resources he did have, Shackelford filmed his pro day and sent the footage through his agent to the 32 NFL teams.
He said he heard from a number of interested parties in the weeks leading up to the draft but still wasn’t sure what was in store for his career.
“Some teams said I was on the board, some teams said I was seen as a free agent. I heard everything from mid-round to free agent so I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said. “The only thing I could control was my work ethic and what I did on a daily basis.
“It ended up working out (with Tampa Bay). I’m super happy it did and I’m ready to get back to work.”
How will Shackelford adjust to Florida? Well, he has some experience in the Sunshine State.
Growing up, he took several family vacations to Orlando, Fla., to visit his grandmother and roam around Disney World. Grandma Pat still resides in Orlando, and Shackelford’s brother, Jordan, also now lives there. The best part about all that is Shackelford won’t have to travel nearly as far to connect with that part of the family — when he isn’t clashing with fellow NFL players, of course.
“It really is crazy,” he said. “Orlando is only about an hour and 15 minute drive. So, I’m really fortunate to be able to go to Tampa.”
Skidmore said he expects Shackelford to make quite an impression when he eventually does touch down in Tampa.
“A lot of it is where you land and the situation you land in, and I think he’s got a really good shot,” Skidmore said. “A lot of guys, once they get there, will settle. That won’t be Zach’s case at all. He’s always done above and beyond of what’s expected.”