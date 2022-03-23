Temple College did so in quite different fashions, but the end result was the same — a much-needed sweep of Cisco in a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at TC’s Danny Scott Sports Complex.
The Leopards never led until the end of Game 1, getting a bases-loaded walk to turn away Cisco 8-7 in an 11- inning comeback-fest before piling on the Wranglers early in a 10-3 victory in the second game.
The wins were the first in conference play for Temple College (17-8, 2-4), which was swept by North Central Texas earlier this month before being off last week for spring break.
After making up four deficits in the opening game, the Leopards reversed the script in Game 2, never trailing and using a four-run first to jump ahead to stay.
The quick run support was more than enough for starter Dawson Tourney, who turned in a 109-pitch, complete-game win while striking out seven and scattering five hits, only one of which went for extra bases — a Will Pendergrass three-run homer down the left-field line when Temple College held a 9-0 lead in the fifth.
“I thought Dawson did a nice job and our defense made some really good plays,” Temple College head coach Craig McMurtry said. “We were really solid defensively, and that’s really the key. If your pitcher can go out there and throw two or three pitches for strikes and your defense can back him up, then you have a chance. And we didn’t do that (to start conference play) against North Central, but we did that today.”
Throw in three home runs — two from leadoff hitter Travis Chestnut and one from right fielder Colby Christian — and another three extra-base knocks, and Temple College easily made its way to the back-to-back wins, which snapped a stretch of six losses in seven games.
“It’s huge. We were really fighting for just a win, honestly, a win in any way possible,” said Chestnut, the Leopards’ second baseman who finished the second game 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored after going 0-for-6 in the opening game.
“We got it done in the 11th inning (in Game 1), just grit and whatever way possible we could do it,” added Chestnut, who made his way back from a sprained toe that had kept him out of practice for about a week. “That first game, I was off a little bit, just my first time swinging in about a week-and-a-half, but I finally got adjusted in the box in the second game.”
Both of Chestnut’s homers carried over the left-center wall as a wind blowing out in that direction stayed around all day. Christian also smashed his homer to that part of the field in the first when he drove a Dave Johnson fast ball well over the fence to put the Leopards on the board 2-0.
Christian finished 3-for-4 in the second game, also knocking an RBI triple in fourth, after going 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in the opener.
Center fielder Joseph Redfield also went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the second game while Raithen Malone was 2-for-2 with a walk and a double.
Zane Spinn and Chris Morrow also added RBIs in the Leopards’ four-run first inning.
Earlier in the afternoon, Hogan Heller drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th of Game 1 to bring home Redfield for the winning run and cap a comeback during which the Leopards tied the score four times before finally taking their first lead on Heller’s walk-off walk in the 8-7 win.
“It really shows that we can win if we just work together,” Chestnut said.
Temple College made up margins of 3-0 in the fourth, 4-3 in the sixth, 6-4 in the eighth and 7-6 in the ninth before finally breaking through for good in the 11th.
A Chestnut sacrifice fly to center knotted things up in the eighth, while an Andre Jackson single scored Caleb Hill to tie things back up in the ninth.
Jackson and Hill combined for five of Temple College’s 14 hits while Morrow led the way, finishing 4-for-4 — including a game-tying solo homer in the sixth.
Colton Moore and Bobby Serfass each homered for Cisco (20-9, 5-5).
Mason Brandenberger got the win in three innings of one-run relief for the Leopards.
The two teams will tangle again Saturday when Temple College travels to Cisco for a noon doubleheader.