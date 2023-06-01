FAIRFIELD — Academy’s Payten Conde had 18 points and six rebounds and was named the most valuable player, helping the Blue team to a 60-36 win over Red in the second annual FCA Victory Bowl girls basketball game Thursday night.
Lake Belton’s Isabelle Hinds scored a team-high 12 points for Red, which trailed 16-5 early and never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Salado’s Harley Drouillard had six points for Blue.
Valley Mills’ Reese Brittain had 16 points and four steals for Blue. Riley Brown of Jarrell finished with two points to go with three rebounds, and Rogers’ Ashlyn Talafuse had three rebounds and three assists.
Blue took control with a 17-8 run in the third quarter en route to victory over Red.
Lorena’s Keegan Rowell posted a game-high 31 points for the winner and was named the game’s most valuable player.
Killeen Chaparral’s Jeremy Hampton, whose name didn’t appear on the roster, added 18 points, Zach Davis of Rogers had seven points, and Bartlett’s Kahlil Gadison had two points and six rebounds for Blue.
“I’ve been set to play in this game for a long time,” Hampton said. “I’m not sure what happened with not being on the roster, but in the game, a lot of my teammates just weren’t confident from the jump. They just figured the other team had the advantage, because from the looks of it, they looked like the better team.
“I just had to keep encouraging them to play defense and keep getting buckets, and it got us out of that hole.”
Playing under their former head coach at Gatesville, Britt Campbell, Carter Williams, Banner Allman and Tyler Shea combined for a memorable final game together with the Red squad.
Allman led Red offensively with 15 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Shea, who had five rebounds and two assists, scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Williams finished with five points and four rebounds.
“It was just awesome,” Williams said. “This is going to be a game that I remember forever. Just having one more chance to play with my teammates and my coach is amazing.”
Also for Red, Lake Belton’s Chris Jarrett and Easton Hammond delievered 13 and 10 points, respectively, Moody’s Ryder Hohhertz scored eight points, and Belton’s E.J. Foutz finished with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.