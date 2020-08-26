Today’s date has been circled on Lake Belton’s athletic calendar for a long time. Now that it’s finally here, it’s been difficult for head coach Brian Cope and his players to contain their Christmas-like giddiness.
While the newest addition to Belton Independent School District has steadily accumulated its share of firsts to this point — ground breaking in 2017, naming Jill Ross as the school’s first principal last year and conducting on-campus football practices earlier this month, just to name a few — there still is one box that Cope and his team have yet to check off when it comes to historic moments in the program’s history.
Tonight in Stephenville, Lake Belton will have that opportunity to do just that.
It’s the end of August and the Broncos have a football game to play.
“This has been a long time coming,” Cope said. “Our kids, coaches and trainers have all worked really, really hard to be ready for this first game. It’s a great opportunity and I think a lot of these kids recognize that.”
The Broncos open their inaugural season at 6 p.m. today against the Stephenville junior varsity squad at Memorial Stadium. For many of Lake Belton’s players — all of whom are sophomores and freshmen, as the school will add a freshmen class next year and another in 2022 — this will be their first taste of varsity football. Sophomore Conner Crews will take the Class 4A Broncos’ first offensive snap at quarterback in the first of two meetings between Lake Belton and the Yellow Jackets. They are scheduled to play again Oct. 8 in Belton.
With all the hullabaloo buzzing around Memorial Stadium come time for kickoff, Cope knows his players will be chomping at the bit to get started and encouraged them to take a moment to make a lasting memory, so long as “we don’t forget the reason we made the trip.”
“You only play your first-ever game once and we’ve told the kids this week to enjoy the moment because it is special,” said Cope, who also will experience a first by making his head-coaching debut after serving as a longtime coordinator and assistant. “It’s exciting, but we are on a mission. We want to get the win.
“Every game is an opportunity to go 1-0 and get better, and this week is no different. We want our kids to go out and give their full effort and learn what it means to be physical and battle through adversity.”
Battling adversity — a theme brought up frequently by Cope on Tuesday — is a characteristic the Broncos’ coach is hopeful his players can adopt quickly. Lake Belton will have opportunities to experience possible hardships against quality programs, as the Broncos take on the junior varsity teams from Cameron Yoe, Waco La Vega and Class 5A Dripping Springs.
“We’re going to focus on us. That’s what we’ve been focusing on to start the year and that’s really the theme of this year,” Cope said. “We’re focused on our execution and making sure that we don’t beat ourselves. Our kids have given great effort and I’m ready to see how they react in a real game.”
The Broncos have remained diligent in their fight to keep their staff and players healthy in the weeks leading up to their season opener. In addition to requiring face masks when helmets are off and doing their best to social distance, Cope said he and his coaches constantly clean work out equipment, keep hand sanitizing bottles full, wash players’ uniforms and a bevy of other preventative chores to combat the possible spread of COVID-19.
Memorial Stadium has been just as busy, according to Cope. Workers there have put in a number of hours ensuring seats, hand rails and other areas of contact will be clean for fans when they arrive this afternoon.
“I know (Memorial Stadium) is going to require fans to wear masks and they’re going to keep things clean in preparation for our game,” Cope said. “It’s going to take a complete effort by a lot of people to ensure this season is played all the way through and we don’t have any stops. If everyone commits, then hopefully that can happen.”
— Non-district —
LAKE BELTON at
STEPHENVILLE JV
Memorial Stadium
Broncos to watch: QB Conner Crews, RB/LB Tristan Robin, WR/QB/DB Micah Hudson, TE/LB Connor Brennan, OL/LB Christian Kunz, RB/LB Daniel Hardin
Note: The Lake Belton Broncos travel to Stephenville for the program’s inaugural football game. This also will be the first time Brian Cope will get to lead a team onto the field as a head coach, after spending the last 14 seasons as an assistant or coordinator. Cope said sophomore Connor Crews will take the first snap at quarterback for the Broncos tonight. Since this is the first year for Lake Belton High School, the Broncos’ roster will consist of sophomores and freshmen, and will add a new freshmen class each ensuing year. This is the first of two meetings between Lake Belton and Stephenville JV, as the two will play again on Oct. 8.