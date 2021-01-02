UMHB men edge ETBU, 75-73
MARSHALL — Mary Hardin-Baylor saw an 11-point lead evaporate in the closing minutes, before Aedan Welch’s 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining put the Crusaders on top for good in a 75-73 victory over East Texas Baptist on Saturday.
UMHB (3-2) was up by 11 with 4:13 left, before ETBU (5-3) rallied for a 73-71 advantage with 1:30 to go. Welch restored the Crusaders’ lead with his 3, Gibson Hearne added a free throw after a Tigers turnover, and UMHB’s Josiah Johnson grabbed the rebound when ETBU’s game-tying shot attempt was off the mark in the final seconds to seal the outcome.
Johnson scored a game-high 38 points — going 11-of-20 from the field and 12-of-15 from the foul line — and Welch finished with 13 points for the Crusaders, who shot 53 percent (24-of-45) from the floor.
Aaron Gregg had 13 points for the Tigers. Landin Brown added 12 points, and Jaden Conner scored 11.
UMHB is on the road again to open American Southwest Conference play with games at Texas-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks next Saturday.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75,
East Texas Baptist 73
UMHB (3-2)
Reaves 1-1 0-0 2, Welch 4-6 4-4 13, Johnson 11-20 12-15 38, Richardson 1-4 0-0 3, Hammond 3-8 0-0 8, Ollison 3-4 1-2 7, Hearne 1-2 2-4 4. Totals 24-45 19-25 75.
ETBU (5-3)
Cochran 2-8 2-2 6, Charles 0-0 2-2 2, Haynes 2-5 4-6 8, Gregg 4-17 5-9 13, Brown 5-10 1-1 12, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Stutts 2-3 0-0 4, Conner 4-8 2-2 11, Blow 2-3 1-2 5, Hunter 2-6 1-3 6. Totals 25-65 18-27 73.
Halftime—UMHB 42-37. 3-Point Goals—UMHB 8-20 (Johnson 4-7, Hammond 2-6, Welch 1-1, Richardson 1-4, Ollison 0-1, Hearne 0-1), ETBU 5-19 (Williams 2-4, Brown 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Conner 1-3, Haynes 0-1, Blow 0-1, Cochran 0-3, Gregg 0-3). Fouled Out—Gregg. Rebounds—UMHB 34 (Reaves, Welch 7), ETBU 36 (Brown 9). Assists—UMHB 18 (Hammond 7), ETBU 19 (Gregg 6). Total Fouls—UMHB 18, ETBU 21.
UMHB women crush North American
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor was dominant on both ends of the floor, cruising to a 91-39 victory over North American in an exhibition game Saturday.
Taylor Kollmorgen and Allaira Jones scored 12 points apiece, Ashley Faux had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Meagan Johnson also chipped in 11 points for the Lady Crusaders, who led 22-2 by the end of the first quarter and 41-14 at halftime.
Makayla Patterson scored a game-high 22 points for the Stallions, who shot just 23 percent (12-of-52) from the field and were outrebounded 83-27.
UMHB (4-1) now turns its focus to the start of American Southwest Conference play with road games against Texas-Dallas on Thursday and Ozarks next Saturday.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 91,
North American 39
NORTH AMERICAN
Castillo 0-8 2-2 2, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 2-8 4-7 8, Patterson 9-25 3-5 22, Cobbs 0-2 0-2 0, Boyd 1-6 5-5 7, Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 12-52 14-21 39.
UMHB
Eggleston 2-6 2-4 6, T.Kollmorgen 3-5 6-6 12, McLeod 1-6 2-4 5, Martin 1-6 0-0 3, Elliott 1-3 0-0 3, C.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Champion 2-4 0-0 6, Bonilla 2-7 1-2 6, Cilliers 1-6 1-1 3, Faux 5-14 1-1 11, K.Kollmorgen 3-8 3-5 9, Benton 0-2 0-0 0, A.Jones 4-11 4-4 12, Johnson 5-7 1-2 11, Hinton 1-2 0-0 2, Paeu 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 32-92 21-29 91.
North American 2 12 10 15 — 39
UMHB 22 19 26 24 — 91
3-Point Goals—North American 1-13 (Patterson 1-6, Taylor 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Castillo 0-3, Jones 0-2), UMHB 6-23 (Champion 2-2, Elliott 1-1, Bonilla 1-2, McLeod 1-3, Martin 1-5, Faux 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Eggleston 0-2, Benton 0-2, Cilliers 0-4). Fouled Out—Cobbs. Rebounds—North American 27 (Castillo 6), UMHB 83 (K.Kollmorgen 13). Assists—North American 1 (Taylor 1), UMHB 26 (Elliott 7). Total Fouls—North American 23, UMHB 17.