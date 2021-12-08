As Mary Hardin-Baylor went unbeaten through a five-game schedule on the way to winning the American Southwest Conference championship last spring, the Wisconsin-Whitewater football team also went about its routine.
For the Warhawks, though, the daily grind did not include any games.
“Not having a season last year, we didn’t have any games but the NCAA gave us 114 opportunities to work with our kids. We took advantage of 93 of them,” UW-Whitewater head coach Kevin Bullis said. “We were really pleased with the urgency of work that those kids put in last year.
“I figured they would get bored without any games at the end of the week, but they did not take one workout for granted. That’s the beauty of being where we’re at today. They took advantage of every chance to be together and train and push themselves.”
Where the third-ranked Warhawks (13-0) are is back in the NCAA Division III semifinals, set to host No. 2 UMHB (13-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Stadium with a berth in the national championship game on the line.
The winner will face No. 1 North Central (12-0) or No. 4 Mount Union (13-0) in the Stagg Bowl on Dec. 17 in Canton, Ohio.
It will be UW-Whitewater’s fourth appearance in the semifinals under Bullis, who guided the Warhawks to the title game in 2019 and is in his seventh year at the helm after taking the reins of the six-time national champions in 2015.
This season’s road to the semifinals included a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference crown and playoff victories over Greenville, DePauw and Central by an average of 45 points.
“Mary Hardin-Baylor, Mount Union, North Central and us, we’re all very fortunate that we have a lot of successes and wins,” Bullis said. “But the losses — and even some wins when you know you don’t play to your standard — those register with you. We analyze those and break those down and find out where our glitches and issues were.”
UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg understands Bullis’ sentiments.
The last time these teams met was in the quarterfinal round in 2019, when the Warhawks pounded out 239 yards rushing in a 26-7 victory that ended the Crusaders’ bid for back-to-back national titles and sent the UMHB coaching staff to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong.
“The losses stay with you longer than the wins, and I don’t know why psychologically that happens,” Fredenburg said. “I do know the loss in 2019 was devastating to our football team.
“We have evolved ever since that ballgame in 2019. We’ve moved our safeties closer to the line of scrimmage, and we’ve adjusted our coverages around that. That’s all largely because of having these guys run on us as badly as they did in 2019.”
The Warhawks have been in a similar state of evolvement ever since their 41-14 loss to North Central in the 2019 Stagg Bowl in which they gave up touchdowns of 25 yards or more three times, allowed 436 yards and committed two turnovers without registering a takeaway.
“I watched our North Central game probably 20 times and analyzed what we were doing prior to it and every aspect of what we were doing to build our program,” Bullis said. “I’m sure Coach Fredenburg did the same thing with our 2019 game, and that’s why Mary Hardin-Baylor is back here. They don’t get complacent. None of these four teams left do, and they’re constantly building to get better. You get complacent, you’re not playing in the semifinals.”
UW-Whitewater has a defense — with junior linebacker Aaron Sturdevant as the leading tackler — that limits opponents to 264 yards and 11.3 points per game.
The Warhawks offense revolves around 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior quarterback Max Meylor (216-of-306 for 2,950 yards and 35 touchdowns with two interceptions) and workhorse running back Alex Peete, a 5-8, 205-pound senior who averages 108 yards rushing per game and has run for 25 touchdowns.
“Alex is so vital to us,” Bullis said. “A lot of people were saying he could have had more yards this season. We were purposely careful with him to not give him too many carries. Now you’re seeing in the playoffs that he can be the primary running back for us.
“The thing that Alex has done since 2019 — it was his personal goal — was to develop his physicality as a runner and his burst. Those running backs, they’re not happy with a 20-yard gain. They want it to be 45 yards. It’s that burst. We’ve seen his ability to burst and get that extra 20 yards this year.”
One thing is for certain. Peete has the full attention of the Crusaders.
“It will be a big task to slow him down,” Fredenburg said. “I don’t think you can stop him but, hopefully, we can slow him down some.”