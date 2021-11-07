BELTON — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s soccer team lost the American Southwest Conference championship to penalty kicks against Hardin-Simmons on Sunday afternoon.
After the teams battled to a scoreless tie through regulation and overtime, UMHB’s Ashley Vensel converted a penalty kick on the Cru’s first attempt but UMHB was unable to make any more, and the Cowgirls tacked on three to take the title.
Despite being outshot 21-11, the Lady Crusaders stayed in the match as Reagan Williams made six saves in the second half to preserve the shutout and force overtime.
Both teams saw scoring opportunities in the overtime periods but a pair of saves from Williams sent the championship match to penalty kicks.
Williams totaled 11 saves, playing the full 110 minutes plus penalty kick action. Vensel led the Cru with five shots in the contest, putting three on frame.
UMHB’s Chandler Jones, Shay Taylor and Kristen Burdick were named to the ASC All-Championship tournament team.