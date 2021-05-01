Sometimes, athletes may have to travel across the country to find the place where they are the best fit.
For TJ Rumfield, the former Temple High School star baseball and football player, that meant leaving the familiarity of Texas — specifically the high plains of Lubbock — for the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia.
Rumfield and the Virginia Tech faithful are very glad he did.
Rumfield, a redshirt freshman in his third year out of high school, has been a fixture as the cleanup hitting first baseman from the moment he stepped foot onto the Hokies’ campus.
He has produced ever since.
“It can be hard to be away from your support group,” Rumfield said during a recent team road trip for a series against N.C. State. “But getting out here was what I needed.”
It’s also what the Hokies needed. Going into a weekend series against Virginia, Rumfield was at or near the top of almost every relevant offensive category for Virginia Tech.
He owns a .353 batting average with 33 RBIs, six home runs, 11 doubles, 54 hits, 30 runs, a .542 slugging percentage, 16 walks and 21 multi-hit games. He’s also started in every game this season.
Rumfield, who played third base and pitched for the Wildcats, was one of the rare Temple baseball players to sign an NCAA Division I letter of intent straight out of high school when he committed to Texas Tech from the Class of 2018. He switched from Belton schools to Temple when his father, Toby — a Belton native who saw action in more than 1,300 minor league games for five franchises across 14 seasons — took over as the Wildcats’ coach. The elder Rumfield is now the head baseball coach at Denton High.
The younger Rumfield, who was born in Richmond, Va., while his father played for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A team there, also quarterbacked the Wildcats during the 2017 season. But no matter how much success he found on the gridiron, football never supplanted his desire for baseball.
“Even on Friday nights (during the fall), my mind was in the batter’s box,” he said. “Baseball was my first love and the only thing I wanted to do. Football taught me how to compete. It was so competitive and it was all about competing every single day.”
In four years as a Wildcats varsity baseball player, Rumfield was a three-time all-state selection and a two-time District 18-5A offensive MVP. In his final three seasons, he hit an astoundingly consistent .468, .456 and .457, respectively.
His time in Lubbock didn’t go quite the way he envisioned. He was unexpectedly redshirted as a freshman and split time last season before the COVID-19 pandemic halted play. Afterward, he entered the transfer portal. Rumfield initially gave a verbal commitment to McLennan Community College, but he began receiving messages from several major college programs.
“Everybody wanted to know what happened (at Tech),” Rumfield said. “Nothing happened. I’m not a cancer to the team. I just want to play baseball.
“I had never been told I would be redshirted and I didn’t understand it at the time. Now, it’s the best thing that happened to me. Because of COVID-19, I’m just a redshirt freshman in 2021. I just wanted an opportunity to play.”
When he plays, which now is all the time, he still attacks the game with the reckless abandon he did as a pre-teen.
“I don’t take myself too seriously and I want to make it as much fun as I can,” he said. “It’s like I’m 12. I want to be able to have fun with my teammates and have that camaraderie. We’re all on the same mission in that we love to play baseball.
“I don’t want to get Wally Pipped,” he continued, referring to the former New York Yankees first baseman who was replaced by Lou Gehrig in 1925 and didn’t relinquish the position for the next 2,130 games. “I don’t want to come out of games even if we’re up 15-0.”
Virginia Tech (22-16 overall, 15-13 conference) is in a tight battle in the Coastal Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference with Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina as the season heads into the home stretch. Rumfield said the pitching in the ACC is stout and the league has a variety of national-title caliber teams.
“The competitiveness is right up there with the SEC and Big 12,” he said.
Rumfield will be eligible for the Major League Baseball draft as he turns 21 later this month. While the political science major isn’t fixated on that or his statistics at the moment, it is a goal to play at the highest level.
“I want to be a big leaguer and I think I’m ready to be a big leaguer,” he said. “Regarding the attention from that, it’s all up in the air. Anything can happen with that. I’m preparing to finish school and my degree, but (pro baseball) has been a dream since I was young.
“I just block that out and play ball.”
All he needed was a place to play.