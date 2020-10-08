BELTON — Watching the football sail through the air last Friday night, Maurice Reed desperately hoped that it would avoid his part of the field.
As the Round Rock Dragons kicked off to the Belton Tigers during the second quarter of last week’s game, all Reed wanted was for the kick to steer clear of his general direction. And yet, the ball landed in the hands of Belton’s 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior running back at the 15-yard line, forcing Reed to act.
Eighty-five yards later, and all Reed’s worries seemed trite.
“That’s usually what I think before every kickoff, ‘Don’t kick it to me.’ I saw it coming and I think, ‘Oh, man. It’s coming to me,’” said Reed, who returned the kickoff for a touchdown during Belton’s 35-33 loss in which he also had 133 yards rushing and a 54-yard TD catch.
“I started to run to the middle of the field. Then I started to get some space and I think, ‘OK. This isn’t too bad.’ Then all I see is daylight and I got really excited.”
Reed, a regular member of Belton’s kickoff return team, said he possesses a healthy fear of failure — specifically fumbling — when it comes to his special teams’ duties. Rather than seize the opportunity that might lead to a high-yardage return, such as the one last week, Reed is usually content to let someone else take the chance.
For those who know Reed, it’s very unlike him.
Usually unabashed in key moments, Reed is very forthcoming when he sees a chance to improve himself. And while seizing opportunities has been a problem for Belton (0-2) at times this season, it’s a simple mantra by which Reed said he tries to conduct himself.
He took advantage of living in Germany for four years by experiencing other cultures in Belgium, Greece, Italy, Britain and Spain — his favorite country to visit. He capitalized on his time with Belton’s junior varsity teams, spending his sophomore and junior years absorbing information while tirelessly working to improve his skills.
He also grabbed the reins by spending up to six days a week in the weight room over the summer and showing initiative leading up to this season, Reed’s first on varsity.
“He’s very coachable. He listens to what we have to say and he takes it to heart,” said Belton head coach Brett Sniffin, whose team travels to Midland Lee to play the Rebels tonight in the Tigers’ final non-district game. “He’s really taken to what we want him to do and he worked his tail off over the summer. And you can definitely see the military background in him as far as the discipline, work ethic, ability to take constructive criticism among other things.”
His father’s job in the military is what caused Reed and his family’s move to Germany seven years ago. Born and raised in North Carolina until he was in the fifth grade, Reed said he doesn’t remember much about the conversation he and his parents had about moving across the world, only that he had some uneasy feelings.
Looking back, those fears were wasted time because Reed said it was an opportunity he hopes everyone can have — just bring an extra suitcase to pack away a few chicken sandwiches and burritos.
“I loved Germany but they didn’t have Chick-fil-A or Chipotle, so that was one positive about coming back stateside,” said Reed, who attended sixth through ninth grade at schools located on an Air Force base that didn’t require him to learn German, aside from a few words and phrases. “I thought leaving (America) was so weird, but once we got there and I got to experience a lot of the different countries, I really loved it. There’s good food, beautiful ladies and so many things to do. I’d love to go back and visit.”
Reed made his way back across the Atlantic Ocean just before his sophomore year when his dad was assigned to Fort Hood. Reed’s upbeat personality made it easy for him to build relationships at Belton, but he struggled to establish himself as a vital member of the Tigers’ football program.
“I really didn’t think that I belonged that first year,” Reed said. “It was tough at times, but I made the switch to really start caring about my performance and personally wanting to get better.”
Reed spent the last two years on Belton’s junior varsity teams and it wasn’t until last year when he made the switch from wide receiver to running back that he began to garner his coaches’ attention. His improved play led to his promotion to varsity, and his determination to prove himself to his varsity teammates paved the way for his starting role as the Tigers’ lead running back.
“I always jumped at the opportunity to get better,” Reed said. “Anytime in practice they would call on the first group, I would always put myself in there. When coaches said they needed a running back, I always jumped at the opportunity. I think that’s kind of what separates me from other people is that I understand how much work it takes to get to this level. I don’t take it for granted at all.”
Another thing Reed doesn’t take for granted is his familiarity with verbal chastising. Growing up, he said it wasn’t uncommon for his house to boom with raised voices that are common in the military. However, Reed understood early on that his parents’ initial emotions stemmed from a genuine concern for his wellbeing, something he also identifies with Belton’s coaching staff.
So while Sniffin, offensive coordinator Barry Campbell and defensive coordinator Chris Harbin may loudly voice their displeasure at practice during the week, the noise doesn’t frighten Reed.
Just don’t tell his coaches that.
“I’m used to getting yelled at,” Reed said. “All the barking and yelling Coach Sniffin and the other coaches do, it doesn’t really scare me because I know they want our best and they know our potential.
“Even though we’ve started off 0-2, I’m proud of every single one of my teammates. We’re fighting really hard. It’s just that we have mistakes we need to fix and it’s still early in the season, so we can do that.”