Practices, weights, film sessions and games, Monday through Saturday, Zion Moore is all about the Temple Wildcats. What’s left of his Saturdays partly is taken up by watching his younger siblings play and cheerlead for the Jr. Wildcats. Sundays are devoted to church service because “I can’t miss a Sunday,” he said.
Summed up, it’s a balanced mixture of faith, family and football that drives Moore to be who he is, motivates him to reach for more and helps him thrive when he needs a boost.
“I just want to make it far. It’s always been my dream to go far and to accomplish my dreams and make my mom and my family proud,” said Moore, a junior and second-year varsity player who starts at strong safety for Temple (5-2, 4-0 District 12-6A), which carries its five-game winning streak into a homecoming clash against Killeen Shoemaker (3-3, 2-2) at 7:30 tonight in Wildcat Stadium.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder consistently has delivered for defensive coordinator Dexter Knox’s crew, logging 24 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup this season, plus a whole lot of respect from his peers.
“He’s a camaraderie guy. You can’t find a single kid that has a negative word to say about him,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “He’s a good athlete and always been a hard worker. Very, very, very intelligent. Very well-mannered. Just a great demeanor. He’s not a volatile kid. He’s one of those kids, you’ll see him at church on Sunday and then you get a helmet on him and he tries to wreck peoples’ faces. I appreciate that yin and yang.”
Moore certainly doesn’t shy from contact and can deliver the big hit when needed. There’s a photograph of such an instance from 2020’s game at Copperas Cove that shows Moore and teammate Faylin Lee combining for a crushing stop. But it does appear that Moore is diligent in his approach to delegating equal energy to other facets of his adolescent years, a process of fine-tuning complementary characteristics that’s been in the works and shaped by steady support from the important adults in his life, including parents, coaches and pastors.
Moore and his mom, Theresa, moved to Temple from Florida when Moore was about 3. Moore said Theresa met his stepdad, AJ, a couple years later, and AJ has been a constant source at Moore’s disposal through his development in the sport.
“He’s been a strong father figure in my life, and he’s the one that pushed me to train. He’s my biggest fan and one of my biggest critics after the game,” Moore said. “He always critiques me and talks to me about the type of mentality I have to have if I want to go to the next level. He tells me I have to keep my head on straight with school and just in life in general.”
Moore’s faith was instilled early and he’s often reminded of its worth. His family he holds in high regard has been an integral part of his journey since the first time he put on a helmet and pads around the age of 6. Playing football for Temple is a goal fulfilled every week.
“My mom has told me ever since high school started that I needed to have faith because high school is way different than being in middle school and elementary, especially knowing that I want to go far in football,” Moore said. “They keep telling me I need to keep faith in God and stay prayed up, and I have to have a bond with God.”
For the most part, growing up for Moore involved plenty of family gatherings — cook-outs and sleepovers and such — and soon enough, plenty of football, too.
He bounced around three elementary schools, finishing up that portion of his childhood at Kennedy-Powell before middle school at Lamar. His freshman campaign at Temple nearly ended before it began when Moore suffered a torn meniscus in one of his knees during a scrimmage versus College Station. He missed one game and played on the injured leg throughout that year, electing for surgery following the season.
He recovered in time to earn a spot on varsity as a sophomore. Moore categorized that as a milestone moment.
“It’s always been a dream to play high school football. I was excited to be a part of it. I was glad to be on varsity and glad that Coach Stewart and the coaches trusted me to be on varsity because I didn’t think I was going to be on varsity my sophomore year,” Moore recalled.
He split time at the strong safety spot — a hybrid position in Temple’s scheme, really, that requires Moore to have responsibilities in stopping the run and defending the pass — with Marshall Grays (now at Killeen) and helped the Wildcats defense drastically improve over the course of 2020.
The experience of accumulating minutes with the top squad during a district-title winning 10-2 march — including a playoff victory — further whet his appetite for success, and Moore allotted more effort toward training for this season when he figured a starting role was within his reach.
“I hit the offseason even harder than I hit it last year knowing that I was going to come in filling some shoes and knowing that I had to play to a certain expectation that Coach Stewart and the coaches expect me to play to in order to hold the wide side of the field down and take on that responsibility,” said Moore, who fills a lot of his free time studying game film, a routine that aids his continued maturation as a defender. “Just understanding the concepts (of the opposing offense) and what they run, and being able to adjust week to week and scheme to scheme what I need to do — what gaps I need to fit.”
One of Moore’s fondest memories so far is from last season when, in the aftermath of the Wildcats’ victory over Shoemaker that clinched the program’s outright district title, Stewart purchased 750 wings for the team. There wasn’t one left uneaten, Moore remembered.
But, he said, it wasn’t solely about the food.
Faith, family, football, and might as well add fellowship.
“It’s a big brotherhood. We’re not just a team that just sees each other at school. It’s more than just a football team that is here to play football,” he said. “It’s a brotherhood, it’s a bond. The coaches, too, they become more like parents because you are around them all the time. So, they are on you just like parents are. It’s just a big brotherhood. We love each other. We enjoy the ups and downs and the moments we have.”