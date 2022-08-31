A trio of players channeled their inner gymnast, doing a line of full-body flips across the field. Many posed for pictures with friends and family. Most all were smiling wide, already starting to reminisce.
Lake Belton enjoyed the fruits of its season-opening victory for one night — about 12 hours, give or take. Then it was back to the grindstone.
“It’s been a long time coming for that,” said head coach Brian Cope, whose team convincingly handled Leander Rouse 47-21 last Friday to win its first game as a Class 5A program.
“Our kids and our coaches have done a great job of setting the standard high and I thought our kids found a way to rise up to that standard,” Cope said. “Just proud of them, proud of the crowd that showed up, too. Everybody was a part of that victory.”
After playing their first two years as an independent and now in their first playoff-eligible season, the Broncos wasted no time testing themselves against a formidable foe — and met the challenge head-on.
The Broncos scored on their first play from scrimmage — an 80-yard Micah Hudson burst through the middle — and had points on each other first-half possession but one.
Their defense in the first half, shut out a Raiders team that was returning NCAA Division I-bound quarterback Mason Shorb and 10 defensive starters and from an 11-win regional semifinalist run in 2021.
Lake Belton forced four Rouse punts, one turnover on downs and got two tipped-ball interceptions during that time, the first of which Torre Mallard collected after linebacker Manuel Herrera deflected a Shorb offering.
Selman Bridges hauled in the second of those picks after Ty Legg got a hand on Shorb’s pass near the line of scrimmage. Bridges quickly found space down the right sideline and took it 73 yards to the house to give his team a 20-0 lead, which stood at the break.
The Raiders got as close as 27-14 late in the third but the Broncos responded with two touchdowns in the quarter’s last 44 seconds to pull away.
“We were opportunistic,” Cope said. “I think when you win the turnover battle and the explosive-play battle and the special-teams battle, you have a chance to win some games. We did all three of those on Friday night.”
The Broncos had six plays of 20-plus yards — to Rouse’s four — including Hudson’s 80-yard TD run and his 69-yard touchdown grab from Connor Crews that pushed the gap to 27-0 early in the third.
Hudson finished with 91 yards rushing on four carries and 134 yards receiving on four catches, both team highs, with three touchdowns. He also hauled in a 33-yard score from Crews.
Bridges, Javeon Wilcox and D’Arius Wilkerson accounted for Lake’s remaining touchdowns, while Tommy Stephens chipped in two field goals, from 42 yards and 36 yards, as Lake outgained Rouse 451-333, holding the Raiders well below the 483 total yards per game they averaged last year.
“I thought our secondary played really well, especially Torre and Javeon,” Cope said. “I think at O-line, Kaden Bradshaw played really well and Brett Harmon as a sophomore in his first game on the varsity level did really well, too. And then, you know, Micah’s Micah, and it was just good to see our kids have some success.”
The Broncos finished plus-four in turnover margin — turning those into 14 points — adding a Connor Brennan fumble recovery and a Bruce Onchweri interception in the second half to make for three takeaways from Shorb, a UTSA commitment who had only five interceptions in 13 starts last season.
“We were watching film all week long,” the junior Bridges said after the win. “Especially me. I was like, ‘We cannot lose this game. We have something to prove.’ That’s how we came out, with something to prove.”
Lake now shifts that mindset toward 6A Buda Johnson, which dropped its opener 34-10 to San Antonio Clark last week but finished 9-2 a year ago and return four-year starter Jesse Medina at quarterback.
“I think they’re similar to us. They’re in year four, we’re in year three, so they graduated their first big senior class last year,” Cope said. “Coach (Steve) Hoffman over there does a really good job. We’re talking about a team that was 8-0 last year before they lost to Dripping Springs and then they lost to Cedar Park in overtime in the first round of the playoffs. And we’re talking about a Cedar Park team that went three deep last year, so a really good program.”
In addition to it being their home opener, the Broncos will also recognize their seniors — who make up part of the school’s first graduating class — prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff at Tiger Field.
“It’ll be a great night to get to announce them before the game,” Cope said. “Just very thankful for the opportunity to start a program with a class like this. There’s 45 seniors and a lot of them have been there since Day 1 when I got announced (as head coach) and this class will always be a class that has helped establish what it means to be a Bronco.”
Once the whistles blow, Lake Belton will aim to solve Johnson’s spread offensive attack, as well as its 4-3 look on defense.
“I think they’re very good on the defensive line and the offensive line,” Cope said. “You have to win on the perimeter in games like that but also you have to spread them out to run downhill. So I think that will be key.”
The Broncos did each last week, pressuring Shorb into multiple throwaway passes out of bounds and limiting Rouse to just 49 yards rushing on 19 carries for an average of 2.5 yards per carry.
Lake, meanwhile, had 245 yards on the ground, averaging 7.2 yards per carry, as Tristan Robin followed Hudson’s 91 yards with 87 yards and Crews contributed 36 yards on the ground to accompany his 206 yards on 10-of-23 passing.
Defensively, Onchweri led the way with nine tackles while Wilcox posted seven and Evan Roland had three of his team’s six quarterback hurries.
“We have to be able to win up front, especially in 5A/6A,” Cope said. “And I felt like we did (last week) and we have to continue to do that. It’s another big test this week. There are nine more tests that are guaranteed and after that we’ll see.”
Friday will mark the Broncos’ last non-district test before they kick off their eight-game District 4-5A-I slate at Red Oak on Sept. 9.