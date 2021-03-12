BELTON — After last season was abruptly ended because of the coronavirus, leaving Belton in first place but without a chance to capture its second straight District 12-6A title, the Tigers entered this year on a mission to complete their unfinished business.
Entering Friday night at Wilson-Kerzee Field, Belton needed at least a draw with Killeen to secure the district crown. However, ending their regular season with a win on senior night seemed to have a better ring to it for the Tigers.
Levy Gray scored two of Belton’s four second-half goals, and the Tigers held Killeen to just three shots on goal in a physical 6-0 victory to capture the District 12-6A championship and the league’s top seed heading into the playoffs in two weeks.
Belton (13-1-6, 10-1-3) topped 12-6A with 35 points. Bryan and Temple were the middle two seeds, and Killeen Ellison wrapped up the fourth and final playoff berth with a 2-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker on Friday.
The Tigers ended the regular season with three straight wins after drawing in back-to-back matches with Temple and Bryan.
Belton got out to a 1-0 lead on a close-range goal by Pascal Pfeifer in the 28th minute. Ten minutes later, Avery Yberg made it 2-0 when he corralled the ball off a corner kick and tapped it in past Killeen keeper James Wilson, who finished with five saves.
The Tigers extended their lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute when James Rimberg headed in a free kick.
Gray netted his pair of goals in a 3-minute span. The senior split a pair of defenders, and his shot sailed past Wilson and into the top-right corner of the goal in the 61st minute. Gray found the back of the net again in the 64th minute, this time from the left side of the goal with a shot that rolled past a diving Wilson to give Belton a 5-0 advantage.
After Killeen (4-7-3 12-6A) committed a foul in the penalty area, Gautam Ghamande buried the penalty kick to cap the scoring in the 68th minute.
Andres Martinez and Ryder Evans, who combined for three saves, split time in goal for Belton and were credited with the shutout.