BELTON — Of all the shots Carson Hammond has made in his career, perhaps none were more important than the two he drained in the final 97 seconds Friday night.
“I think those are the biggest I’ve made so far,” the Mary Hardin-Baylor senior guard said.
Hammond made a long 3-pointer with 1:37 left to put No. 6 UMHB back on top and an even deeper one from just inside the edge of the midcourt logo with 16 seconds remaining to seal the Crusaders’ 88-81 victory over Chapman in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
In front of a large, energetic and boisterous crowd at Mayborn Campus Center, Hammond scored 11 points in the last 3:14 to help send UMHB (26-2) into a matchup with Trinity (23-5) in the second round at 5:30 p.m. today.
“I’m glad Carson Hammond is on my team,” UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said. “He hit some big-time shots there at the end, and we came up with some great stops.”
The Crusaders needed every one of them after the Panthers (22-5) came back from a 10-point second-half deficit.
Chapman pulled even at 60-all midway through the half, then rode the hot shooting of Jack Roggin — who hit four 3s and a driving bucket in span of 4½ minutes to give the Panthers an 80-69 advantage at the 4:29 mark.
“At the next media timeout, we changed our defense up and started running a trap. We were trying to speed them up and turn them over, and it worked,” Carroll said. “We get in situations like that and we don’t panic. That’s one of our good traits. We keep fighting.”
Luke Feely’s dunk, a Hammond 3 and two Ty Prince free throws combined with three Chapman turnovers got UMHB within 80-76 with 3:14 left. Prince’s mid-range jumper and Hammond’s long 3 at the 1:37 mark put UMHB up 81-80, before Chapman tied it at 81.
Feely cut to the basket, took a feed from Prince and scored with 57 seconds to go and — after an empty Panthers possession — Hammond unleashed his rainbow from near the logo as the shot clock wound down for the Crusaders’ 86-81 cushion.
“I knew the shot clock was getting low, and I felt like that was the best shot I could get,” Hammond said. “It was uncontested, so I figured it was better than trying to get closer. It’s a shot I work on, so I had confidence in myself.”
After Roggin finally missed a 3 on the other end, Hammonds two free throws with 8 seconds showing completed UMHB’s 19-1 game-ending run, and the Crusaders’ celebration began.
“We’ll celebrate for about an hour, go get something to eat and then it’s time to move on to Trinity,” Carroll said.
Hammond finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Josiah Johnson had 17 and Prince and Feely added 16 each for the Crusaders.
Roggin was 13-of-21 from the field and scored a game-high 34 points. Anthony Giomi had 18 points and Hayden Moore 17 for Chapman, which was 17-of-36 from 3-point range but had only 10 buckets from inside the arc.
The Crusaders’ aggressive defense severely hampered the Panthers, who turned over the ball 21 times – a handful of them coming during UMHB’s game-ending surge.
“(UMHB) really speeds you up with their defense. When you’re sped up and your mind’s racing and you’re having to play faster than you’re used to, it makes it tough,” said Chapman coach Mike Bokosky, who’s in his 30th season on the Panthers sideline. “They did a tremendous job with what they did and when they had to do it. Give them credit. The turnovers beat you up.”
Trinity 77, No. 25 Whitworth 52
On his 40th birthday, former UMHB player and assistant coach Jimmy Smith got the perfect gift – a spot in the second round for his Trinity Tigers.
Trinity used a hyper-active zone defense to flummox No. 25 Whitworth all game, and the Tigers pulled away in the second half to earn a date with UMHB in today’s second round.
“It’s pretty surreal. To come back here on my birthday where I was a student and a coach and for our guys to have some success, it’s really nice,” said Smith, who’s in his second season in charge of the Tigers. “We won a bunch of games in this building when I was here. Hopefully, we can keep that mojo going.”
The first half was filled with runs by both teams. Trinity (23-5) scored 12 of the first 14 points and was up 29-15 with 4:16 left until the break before the Pirates (22-5) posted 13 of the next 15, and intermission arrived with the Tigers holding a 33-30 lead.
The second half belonged solely to Trinity, which led by 13 midway through and never let the gap dwindle below seven. Up 59-48 with 5:53 remaining, the Tigers closed the game on an 18-4 run.
“We were all juiced up and ready to go,” Trinity senior guard A.J. Clark said. “Any time we face a team who hasn’t played us, they’re not ready for that sort of defensive intensity. It gave us the edge.”
Tanner Brown had a game-high 20 points, Kaleb Jenkins added 15 and Enzo Sechi had 12 for the Tigers,
Rowan Anderson’s 13 points, Garrett Paxton’s 11 and JT McDermott’s 10 paced the Pirates, who shot only 30.6 percent (19-of-62) from the field.