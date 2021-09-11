When Jody Donaldson got a call from Temple coach Bob McQueen in 1974 asking him to fill an opening as the Wildcats football public address announcer, he was already well-prepared.
More than two generations since, Temple fans have only known Donaldson’s dulcet tones providing the backdrop and necessary game information for the Wildcats and their opponents.
“Coach McQueen gave me the rules,” said Donaldson, who in 1974 was just two years removed from graduating from Temple High. “Stay neutral. No cheerleading. No criticizing officials.”
Donaldson was already versed in keeping statistics at Travis Junior High games and continued doing so for Temple varsity and sub-varsity teams as well as becoming part of the traveling crew for KTEM-AM radio and reporting the stats to the coaches. He also worked for the old KYLE-FM station in downtown Temple. After games, he would head to the Telegram office and take calls from other games and write short accounts for the paper.
During a stint at Baylor, the young Donaldson was part of the sports information staff during Grant Teaff’s first year while also working for two radio stations.
Donaldson moved back to Temple in 1974, McQueen’s third year back in town as Wildcats coach. The Wildcats were on the verge of a major return to prominence, and McQueen tabbed Donaldson, not much older than his players, to be the strong, steady voice of the Wildcats.
“I had already done high school games for radio stations,” said Donaldson, who is retired with his wife of 42 years, Janet, after owning American Printing. “I just had to look at player rosters and statistics. I wasn’t nervous.
“It’s always important not to be a play-by-play guy. My job was to tell them things they can’t see. Who carried the ball? Who made the tackle? You want to mention those names. Last season, they had a mic on the referee to tell us even more of what’s going on.”
Last season was it for Donaldson after 47 seasons of presiding over extended periods of unprecedented success that included five state title appearances and two championships. He announced for home games and numerous playoff contests when permissible. Donaldson voiced games played at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium, Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium and Texas State’s Bobcat Stadium. He guided fans through the fog-laden conditions at Baylor Stadium during the Wildcats’ first state title in 1979, a 28-6 victory over Houston Memorial.
“It’s just time to bring in some new blood,” said Donaldson, who was honored for his service prior to Temple’s game against Hutto on Friday. “It’s not for health reasons. Forty-seven years is enough and it’s significant.”
Donaldson is still in the background mentoring his successors — local entrepreneur Art Coley, who handles the game chores, and Temple golf coach Allen Roark, who takes on a variety of school activity announcements. Both are Temple grads who had been involved with the team’s radio broadcasts for several years.
“If anybody wants to see what a living legend looks like, it’s Jody Donaldson,” Coley said. “What huge shoes to fill. Most of us have never heard another PA voice at Wildcat Stadium. Jody is a professional. Jody was a class act doing this for 47 years.”
It’s on Coley and Roark to gently marry the modern technologies provided by the upgraded scoreboard with the beloved time-honored traditions of having the Wildcats band play undeterred and the cheerleaders exhorting the crowd in the classic “Two Bits” cheers without electronic distractions.
The process of modernizing Temple’s favorite social event with 12,000 patrons is a continuous one. Donaldson put his stamp on the Friday night experience for so long, often with booth assistance from his sister, Cindy Fowler.
At 67, the timing is right for Donaldson to step aside. He missed just two games in those 47 years of service — an extended hospital stay in 2015 cost him perfect attendance. His brother-in-law, Guy Fowler, filled in.
Perhaps it was the miraculous nature of the finish. Or perhaps it was the fact that it was the final home game for McQueen, whom Donaldson had been with since almost the start. Indeed, Donaldson’s most memorable moment was the regular-season finale against Killeen Ellison in 1999.
On the final play of the game, Temple quarterback Kylee Smith launched a 35-yard pass into the end zone. Receiver Craig Wood came away with the catch surrounded by Eagles defenders to give the Wildcats a 34-30 victory and a share of the District 8-5A title while players, fans and McQueen joined the joyous frenzy of what was his final victory.
“The quarterback just threw it up there and the kid came down with it with five or six Ellison players around him,” Donaldson said. “Everybody ran out on the field.”
True to his part, Donaldson let the celebration speak for itself. It’s what made him an enduring, understated figure in Wildcat Stadium lore. He could have stopped any time.
“I did it for the love of the game and the excitement of Friday night,” he said. “It is the community social event.”
As Donaldson said, no one comes to a game to hear the PA announcer. If fans don’t notice him, he’s done his job.
When you do your job that well for that long, you become legend.