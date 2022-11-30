KERRVILLE — Arieona Rosborough scored five of her team-high 17 points in the final 2 minutes and Catherine Kaiser’s three-point play with 5 seconds left made the difference in Mary Hardin-Baylor’s 64-61 win over Schreiner on Wednesday in its last tune-up before conference play begins.
Rosborough added eight rebounds and Kaiser followed with 15 points, converting seven of eight shots in only 11 minutes played. Ashley Faux chipped in 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Crusaders (3-0), who open American Southwest Conference play at Concordia on Saturday.
Kaiser’s game-winning points capped an exciting final minute during which UMHB’s Jaycie Brisco hit a jumper for a 60-58 edge with 1:08 left. Rosborough then split a pair of free throws to push the lead to three and Schreiner’s (3-5) Demauria Miles responded with a 3-pointer to tie things at 61 with 43 seconds left.