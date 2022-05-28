High school coaches have long since had far more put on their collective plates than just the proverbial Xs and Os of game strategy for the next opponent.
NIL adds one more heaping helping of a side dish.
Name, image and likeness deals now allow collegiate athletes to turn a personal profit during their time on campus, a seismic shift from the days of not being enhanced monetarily — or at least not supposed to — other than their athletic scholarship.
It’s still a little early to tell if the advent of NIL is a detriment or boon to the athletics.
Some say it sullies the integrity of “amateur” sports by allowing higher profile athletes to earn a lucrative wage just by being there. Others think it is high time athletes get a cut of the millions pouring into major college programs built on their hard work and achievement.
You can put Temple head football coach Scott Stewart in the former category. He thinks the NIL, particularly coupled with transfer portals, will negatively impact an already self-absorbed culture.
“I think it’s a bad idea,” said Stewart, who played football for Sam Houston State in the 1990s. “If they want to pay them, then fine let’s pay them. I was a college athlete once and I would have liked to have gotten paid. They are letting agents work with college students. It just becomes a thing of finding the best deal. They are going to have to make a super conference of 12 to 15 schools to deal with this and separate them from the rest.”
While it’s primarily a collegiate issue, high school coaches aren’t immune from the need to advise the prospects coming out of their programs on how to chart these new and uncertain waters.
Last Monday the Texas High School Coaches Association entered into a partnership with Eccker Sports to help prospects and their families sift through the confusion that is NIL. Eccker Sports is a resource agency that provides comprehensive services on NIL information including articles, state laws, abstracts, summaries, bylaws, interpretations, along with college and university policies and procedures, according to THSCA officials.
“My hope is that they teach financial literacy,” Stewart said, who cited the high statistics of lottery winners who wind up in bankruptcy. “You know Uncle Sam wants his cut. I think they are opening up a Pandora’s box letting agents work with college students.”
NIL is not available to Texas high school students. At least not yet.
It’s prohibited now, but that could change in 2023 when the Texas Legislature reconvenes. Texas is one of 26 states that prohibits NIL.
Joe Martin, executive director of the THSCA, said during Monday’s announcement that high school coaches in Texas do not support legalizing NIL deals. However, they can’t remain ignorant of the fast-moving and confusing NIL deals, especially if lawmakers approve them.
“This is not what we want to do,” he said. “But we want to have as much information as we can to help our coaches.”
This month’s public dust-up between Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher brought NIL deals to the surface as Saban appeared to claim that the Aggies and some others feasted on NIL deals for their latest recruiting class.
Get ready for more of the same.
Stewart said Temple and other schools are still getting the perfunctory visits from college recruiters, but increasingly those recruiters are becoming transfer portal shoppers rather than investors in young talent.
The portal has grown exponentially crowded with players attempting to change their collegiate address without fear of the old penalty of being forced to sit out a year. It’s too tempting for recruiters to seek a quick fix from a player who is already capable and seasoned at the equivalent level.
“You can’t blame them, but the people I talk to say it’s just become the Wild West,” he said. “It’s insane. It should be about building relationships. I don’t envy those guys.”
Whether we agree with them or not, NIL and transfer portals are part of the game and high school coaches now need to be well-versed on the topic, particularly NIL, to be of assistance to their athletes and family.
The sports are still the same, but the professionalizing of them at the college and even high school levels chips away at any perceived purity.