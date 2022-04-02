BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Game 1

Temple College 4, Grayson 2

Temple 000 031 0 — 4 4 1

Grayson 000 100 1 — 2 7 0

W—Rose. L—Free. 3B—T: Malone. 2B—T: Jackson; G: Powell, Gregson.

Records — Temple 19-11, 4-7 NTJCAC; Grayson 21-11, 11-4 NTJCAC.

Game 2

Grayson 8, Temple College 6

Temple 021 110 001 — 6 10 2

Grayson 020 201 012 — 8 12 1

W—Dathe. L—Van Poppel. HR—T: Malone; G: Bethel. 3B—T: Jackson. 2B—T: Chestnut, Franch; G: Beck.

Records — Temple 19-12, 4-8 NTJCAC; Grayson 22-11, 12-4 NTJCAC.

Game 1

East Texas Baptist 5,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 3

ETBU 010 301 0 — 5 9 0

UMHB 000 201 0 — 3 6 1

Collins and Barry. Champaneri, Honey (7) and McCall. W—Collins (7-1). L—Champaneri (1-4). 2B—E: Robinson, Wagner, Barry; M: Muniga.

Records — ETBU 21-7, 18-2 ASC; UMHB 13-12, 7-10 ASC.

Game 2

Mary Hardin-Baylor 7,

East Texas Baptist 6

ETBU 000 320 010 — 6 13 4

UMHB 201 010 30x — 7 10 1

Sherman, Karnes (6), Neely (8) and Barry. Fenner, Ripke (6), Honey (8) and Sammons. W—Ripke (4-3). L—Karnes (2-1). 3B—E: McAdams, Wagner. 2B—E: Barry, Wilson; M: Sammons.

Records — ETBU 21-8, 18-3 ASC; UMHB 14-12, 8-10 ASC.

HIGH SCHOOL

NON-DISTRICT

Robinson 8, Temple 6

Temple 200 013 0 — 6 7 2

Robinson 510 020 x — 8 10 6

HR—R: Mills, Gant. 2B—T: Hickman; R: Cabrera, Newton.

Records — Temple 5-12-1.

Late Friday

DISTRICT 19-3A

Caldwell 7, Rogers 2

Caldwell 202 010 2 — 7 10 1

Rogers 001 010 0 — 2 2 5

Maxwell, Reyes (5) and Sanchez. Guzman, Williams (4), Sebek (60, Dolgener (7) and Hoelscher. W—Maxwell. L—Guzman. 2B—C: Tittle; R: Guzman.

Records — Caldwell 11-9, 5-1; Rogers 12-4-1, 3-2.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Game 1

Grayson 5, Temple College 2

Grayson 320 020 1 — 5 10 0

Temple 000 110 0 — 2 8 2

Records — Grayson 26-5, 16-3 NTJCAC; Temple College 24-11, 9-6 NTJCAC.

Game 2

Grayson 7, Temple College 6

Grayson 400 020 1 — 7 11 0

Temple 000 420 0 — 6 8 2

Ages, Gonzales (4) and Collett. Tetreault, VandenBout (3) and Gaona. W—Gonzales. L—VandenBout. 2B—G: Smith, Galcatcher; T: Kennedy, Hoffman, Gaona, Urbanovsky.

Records — Grayson 27-5, 17-3 NTJCAC; Temple College 24-12, 9-7 NTJCAC.

East Texas Baptist 7,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 2

UMHB 000 110 0 — 2 5 1

ETBU 600 010 x — 7 8 0

Grogan, Williams (1), Wade (3) and Niles. Croft, Tamborell (4), Cravey (5) and Thibodeau. W—Croft (7-2). L—Grogan (9-6). HR—E: Loya, Bledsoe. 2B—E: Thibodeau.

Records — UMHB 19-9, 12-6 ASC; ETBU 22-7, 16-5 ASC.