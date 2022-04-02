BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Game 1
Temple College 4, Grayson 2
Temple 000 031 0 — 4 4 1
Grayson 000 100 1 — 2 7 0
W—Rose. L—Free. 3B—T: Malone. 2B—T: Jackson; G: Powell, Gregson.
Records — Temple 19-11, 4-7 NTJCAC; Grayson 21-11, 11-4 NTJCAC.
Game 2
Grayson 8, Temple College 6
Temple 021 110 001 — 6 10 2
Grayson 020 201 012 — 8 12 1
W—Dathe. L—Van Poppel. HR—T: Malone; G: Bethel. 3B—T: Jackson. 2B—T: Chestnut, Franch; G: Beck.
Records — Temple 19-12, 4-8 NTJCAC; Grayson 22-11, 12-4 NTJCAC.
Game 1
East Texas Baptist 5,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 3
ETBU 010 301 0 — 5 9 0
UMHB 000 201 0 — 3 6 1
Collins and Barry. Champaneri, Honey (7) and McCall. W—Collins (7-1). L—Champaneri (1-4). 2B—E: Robinson, Wagner, Barry; M: Muniga.
Records — ETBU 21-7, 18-2 ASC; UMHB 13-12, 7-10 ASC.
Game 2
Mary Hardin-Baylor 7,
East Texas Baptist 6
ETBU 000 320 010 — 6 13 4
UMHB 201 010 30x — 7 10 1
Sherman, Karnes (6), Neely (8) and Barry. Fenner, Ripke (6), Honey (8) and Sammons. W—Ripke (4-3). L—Karnes (2-1). 3B—E: McAdams, Wagner. 2B—E: Barry, Wilson; M: Sammons.
Records — ETBU 21-8, 18-3 ASC; UMHB 14-12, 8-10 ASC.
HIGH SCHOOL
NON-DISTRICT
Robinson 8, Temple 6
Temple 200 013 0 — 6 7 2
Robinson 510 020 x — 8 10 6
HR—R: Mills, Gant. 2B—T: Hickman; R: Cabrera, Newton.
Records — Temple 5-12-1.
Late Friday
DISTRICT 19-3A
Caldwell 7, Rogers 2
Caldwell 202 010 2 — 7 10 1
Rogers 001 010 0 — 2 2 5
Maxwell, Reyes (5) and Sanchez. Guzman, Williams (4), Sebek (60, Dolgener (7) and Hoelscher. W—Maxwell. L—Guzman. 2B—C: Tittle; R: Guzman.
Records — Caldwell 11-9, 5-1; Rogers 12-4-1, 3-2.
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Game 1
Grayson 5, Temple College 2
Grayson 320 020 1 — 5 10 0
Temple 000 110 0 — 2 8 2
Records — Grayson 26-5, 16-3 NTJCAC; Temple College 24-11, 9-6 NTJCAC.
Game 2
Grayson 7, Temple College 6
Grayson 400 020 1 — 7 11 0
Temple 000 420 0 — 6 8 2
Ages, Gonzales (4) and Collett. Tetreault, VandenBout (3) and Gaona. W—Gonzales. L—VandenBout. 2B—G: Smith, Galcatcher; T: Kennedy, Hoffman, Gaona, Urbanovsky.
Records — Grayson 27-5, 17-3 NTJCAC; Temple College 24-12, 9-7 NTJCAC.
East Texas Baptist 7,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 2
UMHB 000 110 0 — 2 5 1
ETBU 600 010 x — 7 8 0
Grogan, Williams (1), Wade (3) and Niles. Croft, Tamborell (4), Cravey (5) and Thibodeau. W—Croft (7-2). L—Grogan (9-6). HR—E: Loya, Bledsoe. 2B—E: Thibodeau.
Records — UMHB 19-9, 12-6 ASC; ETBU 22-7, 16-5 ASC.