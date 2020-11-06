LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The fight for the final playoff spot from District 11-3A-I turned into the Kollin Mraz show Friday night.
Mraz had five touchdown catches for the Academy Bumblebees, who rolled to a 42-21 win over Troy at John Glover Stadium to wrap up the final playoff spot and keep the Trojans out of the postseason.
“We knew as a team we needed to win because we wanted to go to the playoffs real bad,” Mraz said. “We just came in, did our jobs and it was a fun night. We’ve never been more hyped for a game.”
The Bees (7-3, 3-3) are the district’s No. 4 playoff seed and will play Hallettsville in the bi-district round next week.
“We just focused on winning this one,” Academy coach Chris Lancaster said. “We’ve had a lot of adversity, and these kids just stepped up and rallied tonight. They did a heck of a job.”
Academy was without standout receiver and defensive back Jaylin McWilliams for an undisclosed reason, and Mraz said other players knew they’d have to step up.
“Jaylin is a big loss on both sides of the ball,” he said. “Every other receiver knew they’d have to step up. We got opportunities and took advantage of them.”
The Bees controlled the game from the start. A 27-yard pass from Jerry Cephus to Scout Brazeal moved Academy to the Troy 15 and, a few plays later, Cephus threw to Mraz for the first score of the night with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
Brazeal then intercepted a pass by Jace Carr to give the Bees good field position, and running back Zane Clarke threw a pass to Mraz for Academy’s 13-0 lead on the final play of the opening quarter.
The Trojans (5-5, 3-3) then began to do what they’ve done well all year — run the ball right through the heart of a defense — and put together a 12-play drive starting at their 42 and ending with a 1-yard run by Zach Hrbacek.
The Bees went on a scoring spree from there. Cephus connected with Mraz to put Academy up 21-7, and three Troy fumbles — two by the banged-up Hrbacek — led to two Bees touchdowns on passes from Cephus to Mraz and another on a fumble return by Darion Franklin. Academy’s three touchdowns in less than 2 minutes to close out the half gave it a 42-7 lead.
“That was surprising, especially out of Zach,” Mraz said. “We all know he’s a good running back, and we knew he was hurting. We don’t want to see anyone hurt, but we had to finish the game.”
Hrbacek, who had a tender shoulder in the first half and didn’t play in the second, finished his final high school game with 64 yards on 12 carries to push his season total to 2,278 yards rushing.
“I hate it for him,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said of Hrbacek. “Because when you are on the verge of breaking records and you are held out by something you have no control over, that makes my heart hurt for him. I’m sick that we weren’t able to continue the season for him. I know he’s going to have success at Sam Houston. He’s a special kid.”
Lancaster, who was the Troy offensive coordinator before taking over at Academy, felt for the Trojans team he helped build.
“That program is dear to my heart,” he said. “I love those kids, but I was hired to do a job here. I’m very excited for this program and this community.”
ACADEMY 42, TROY 21
Troy 0 7 0 14 — 21
Academy 13 29 0 0 — 42
Aca — Kollin Mraz 5 pass from Jerry Cephus (Dylan Egger kick)
Aca — Mraz 22 pass from Zane Clarke (kick blocked)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 1 run (Jacob McKissick kick)
Aca — Mraz 31 pass from Cephus (Taylor Burnett pass from Darion Franklin)
Aca — Mraz 9 pass from Cephus (Egger kick)
Aca — Franklin 27 fumble return (Egger kick)
Aca — Mraz 33 pass from Cephus (Egger kick)
Troy — Hunter Martin 9 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 9 run (McKissick kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Troy Aca
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 53-264 29-113
Passing yards 17 210
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-2-1 12-19-0
Punts-average 1-47.0 2-36.5
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 7-43 6-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Troy: Martin 10-91, Steve Jackson 18-68, Hrbacek 14-64, Kadin Workman 3-24, Hernandez 4-17, Jace Carr 2-7, Jase Schmidt 1-(-5); Academy: Cephus 12-89, Clarke 10-45, Franklin 3-27.
PASSING — Troy: Carr 1-2-1-17; Academy: Cephus 11-18-0-140, Clarke 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING — Troy: Martin 1-7; Academy: Mraz 7-111, Scout Brazeal 2-27, Franklin 2-19, Quintrell Lockett 1-5.