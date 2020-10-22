Success is nothing new for the Salado Eagles. The playoff berth they locked up last week was their fourth in five years under head coach Alan Haire.
If the first eight games are any indication, though, this season might produce something special for the Eagles, and they don’t want to leave any stone unturned in their bid to get the most out of it.
“I’ve had these guys since the seventh grade, so they know the expectations. Our practice script doesn’t change. We’re not going to water it down,” said Haire, who guides Salado (7-1, 3-0 District 9-4A-II) into Jarrell (1-7, 1-2) tonight for both teams’ penultimate district game. “We time everything — how long it takes from when we break the huddle to the snap of the ball, and everything else. Everything we do is about pressure. So by the time the kids get to Friday night, they know how to handle it.”
The Eagles have handled it well from the opening kickoff this season. They began with a 46-27 victory over Troy, bounced back from a 21-7 loss to two-time defending Class 3A Division I state champion Grandview with three consecutive non-district wins and beat their first three 9-4A-II opponents by a combined score of 111-32.
Included in that league-opening slate were victories over perennially stout Waco Connally two weeks ago and previously unbeaten China Spring last Friday.
All that stands between the Eagles and a perfect district run to the 9-4A-II title are Jarrell tonight and Robinson (2-6, 0-3) next week.
“Sometimes as a coach, you’re fortunate to get a good, seasoned group,” Haire said. “We would be in a different situation if we didn’t have experience, because playing on Friday nights is completely different from sub-varsity.”
The experienced group includes running backs Noah Mescher, Reid Vincent, Caden Strickland and Wrook Brown — all of whom have more than 440 yards rushing, topped by Mescher’s 1,167 — and several members of a defense that limits opponents to 276 yards per game.
It’s a group that also made it two rounds deep in last year’s playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove, a valuable learning experience for the leaders of this season’s Salado team.
“Our kids saw the best and know what it takes to play with them, and now they have another year under their belts,” Haire said.
To take what they’ve learned and use it to fuel a deep playoff run, the Eagles will have to stay grounded — so to speak. To the victor go the spoils offered by a spirited fan base, and Haire knows his players must stay focused on the next task at hand.
“I believe competition will create motivation. You tell the kids that their spot isn’t locked in, and then you insert players in other spots and it creates competition,” he said. “We want to work hard Monday through Wednesday, so Friday will go our way. Keeping our edge is all about our work.”
No days off in District 11-3A-I
Tonight marks the fifth week of games on the District 11-3A-I schedule, and the playoff picture is no more clear than it was on Sept. 25 for the league openers.
Just a half-game separates first place from sixth, and — when all is said and done in the regular season — only the teams in the top four spots will advance.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt that from top to bottom, we’re in the toughest district around,” Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said.
Entering tonight’s slate, Troy (4-3, 2-1), Rockdale (4-3, 2-1) and Lorena (4-2, 2-1) are tied for the district lead, with Academy (6-2, 2-2), Cameron Yoe (4-3, 2-2) and McGregor (4-4, 2-2) nipping at their heels. Only Caldwell (2-5, 0-3) is a longshot for the postseason at this point.
And speaking of points, it’s a good bet that positive points — meaning margin of victory, with a cap of 15 — will come into play when determining who gets into the playoffs and who is left out.
“Points will come into play somewhere. You think about it beforehand and afterward but in the heat of battle, you don’t think about it as much. You’re just trying to end up on top,” Porter said. “We control our own destiny right now, but anyone can go from being district champs to out of it in a hurry.”
Virus takes a toll on two area districts
The coronavirus has caused District 13-2A-II to shuffle the schedule for some of its teams, including Bartlett. After the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3) host Snook tonight, the updated schedule has them visiting Somerville on Wednesday and traveling to Burton on Nov. 2 to conclude the regular season.
In District 12-2A-I, Bruceville-Eddy took a hit last week when it had to cancel its game against Thorndale because of virus issues. In accordance with the 12-2A-I bylaws, the Eagles (1-5, 0-3) were forced to forfeit the contest by a score of 15-0.
Playoff spots in the bag
Like Salado from 9-4A-II, Granger (6-1, 4-0) has already locked up a playoff berth out of 13-2A-II.
The area’s two private schools — Central Texas Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic — also are guaranteed postseason spots after TAPPS ruled last week that all teams will advance to the playoffs this year.