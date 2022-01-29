BELTON — As the winner of 14 straight, playing on its home floor against a winless opponent, No. 20 Mary Hardin-Baylor was ripe for a letdown Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Crusaders made sure that wouldn’t be the case.
UMHB led for all but 46 seconds, shooting 47 percent from the field and controlling the boards to dictate the action throughout a 72-48 victory over McMurry at Mayborn Campus Center.
In stretching their win streak to 15 games, the American Southwest Conference-leading Lady Crusaders (16-2, 13-0) owned a 40-28 rebounding advantage, forced 21 turnovers and never gave the War Hawks (0-17, 0-12) a chance to break into the victory column.
“Against a team like that, you don’t want to give them hope,” UMHB senior guard Alexia Martin said. “That’s what I told the team last night. We had to come in here and show we’re a dominant team. We’re undefeated (in conference) and we have to play like it, walk like it, talk like it.”
An Ashley Faux 3-pointer just 1:18 in put the Lady Crusaders out front for good, and back-to-back 3s by Martin helped send them into the second quarter with a 23-14 advantage after McMurry shot just 4-of-13 over the opening 10 minutes.
Arieona Rosborough’s mid-range jumper pushed the gap to double digits early in the second, and Rosborough’s driving bucket 2 minutes later gave UMHB its biggest lead of the first half at 31-18.
The War Hawks finally found some rhythm in the final few minutes before halftime, and the Lady Crusaders settled for a 37-25 lead at the break after shooting 48 percent (15-of-31) through the first two periods.
“In scouting, you can make the other team look like a million bucks. But the girls aren’t dumb. They read things. They go and check,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said. “We talked about how they had nothing to lose, and those are the most dangerous teams. We had to challenge ourselves to stay engaged and play to our standard. I thought we did that.”
The second half played out much like the first. Rosborough followed her missed free throw with a putback to beat the third-quarter buzzer for UMHB’s first 20-point lead, and McMurry never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.
Azallee Johnson had a team-high eight points for the War Hawks, who finished 17-of-47 from the floor and were outscored 40-28 in the paint.
Rosborough had 14 points, and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen added 12 for UMHB. Martin was 4-of-5 from the field — including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc — and finished with 13 points, a total that could have been much higher if foul trouble hadn’t caused her to spend extended stretches on the bench.
“It was kind of frustrating, but I have to stay away from the ticky-tack fouls early,” Martin said. “I just have to keep my same routine. That’s what helped me this season, getting into the gym early before games and getting warmed up.”
Next up for the Lady Crusaders is a four-game road trip with visits to LeTourneau, Texas-Dallas, Howard Payne and Sul Ross State before closing out the regular season with home games against Belhaven (Feb. 17) and East Texas Baptist (Feb. 19).
With the lead in the league standings, UMHB is in the driver’s seat to host the conference tournament. It’s not something Morefield is ready for his players to think about just yet.
“There’s still a lot of basketball left. There’s still six games, and a lot can happen,” he said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time. That’s what’s gotten us where we are. When the time comes and we have a chance to clinch (hosting the conference tournament), then we’ll enjoy the moment. But we still have work to do.”