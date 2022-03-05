Temple College notched its third straight win in walkoff fashion Saturday, then followed that up by dropping a 5-2 decision in the final match of a four-game weekend set against Odessa College at TC’s Danny Scott Sports Complex.
A day after the Leopards got game-winning singles from Andre Jackson and Joseph Redfield to capture Games 1 and 2, respectively, against the Wranglers, Temple College was at it again in the early affair Saturday when Hogan Heller knocked a two-out grounder into left field to plate Dawson French for a 6-5 win in the bottom of the ninth.
French was running for catcher Bryan Williams, a Temple Wildcats product who drew a full-count walk with one out, then advanced to second when Redfield laced the first pitch he saw down the right-field line for a hard single, setting up the late-game heroics.
“I’ve never seen three walkoffs in a row like that,” said longtime Temple College head coach Craig McMurtry, in his 22nd year at the helm of the Leopards. “I asked my assistant coach (Frank Kellner). He’s been with me 18 years and played pro ball and everything. We’ve never seen anything like that.”
The series win over Odessa (11-7) gave Temple College (14-3) victories in seven of its last eight games — including a 6-3 win over Navarro on Monday — as it heads into Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play next week, starting with a noon doubleheader at North Central Texas on Wednesday.
“We swung the bats a lot better this series and we pitched really well the first three games and really the last five innings of that last game,” McMurtry said. “I thought we made some big strides this week, so hopefully that’s something that will carry over into conference.”
After posting three straight down-to-the-wire finishes, the momentum finally stalled in the fourth game, though the Leopards kept it close and got the game-tying run to the on-deck circle in the final frame after falling down by five through the first two innings.
Ultimately, Odessa starter Julius Carpio finshed off his 93-pitch complete-game effort by getting pinch hitter Heller to ground out to first baseman Nathan Van Mannen for the putout, helping the Wranglers avoid a four-game sweep.
Carpio surrendered nine hits in his seven innings and struck out just two, but managed to keep the Leopards off balance with good command, walking only two, and getting Temple College to ground into two double plays.
All nine hits he surrendered were singles.
“Small picture, that game kind of got away from us,” McMurtry said. “We still kind of battled a little bit and got some hits, scored some runs, but looking at the big picture, we had three walkoff wins against one of the top 20 teams in the nation, so I take that as a big positive.”
McMurtry said after playing 26 innings through the first three games, the Leopards were a little thin on pitching to start the final game.
Starter Fisher Roberts took the loss, striking out three in three innings, as Odessa managed to get a pair of runs on a sacrifice fly and an error in the first, then tacked on another three runs, all with two outs in the second, after Brock Slayton and Brandon Rincones knocked back-to-back RBI doubles.
The Leopards bullpen took over from there, holding the Wranglers hitless through the final five to keep them in it. Cole Van Poppel retired the first eight batters he saw, allowing only a walk in three innings, after which Jace Walker pitched a scoreless seventh, walking one.
Temple College got two-out runs in the fourth and seventh innings, but hit into an inning-ending double play with runners on the corners in the fifth and left another runner in scoring position in the sixth.
Leadoff hitter Redfield finished 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored, while Caleb Hill went 2-for-4, including an RBI single to score Redfield in the ninth.