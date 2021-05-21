It can be difficult to see through the aftermath of a season-ending defeat and find the silver lining. For Lake Belton, however, it actually was rather easy, and the Broncos didn’t have to look far at all.
There were 20 of them written on the lineup card Friday night.
“I told them that’s the first time that I’d given a talk at the end of the season and not wished seniors good luck in their lives,” Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham said. “Usually they’re crying and there’s hugs.”
There still were goodbyes among the freshmen and sophomores — but only for now and not forever — after Lufkin Hudson finished a sweep of first-year Lake Belton with 1-0 victory in Game 2 of a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal series in front of an overflow crowd at Bronco Park.
The Broncos closed their inaugural campaign at 23-11-1, with a District 19-4A championship, two postseason series wins and a bright future ahead.
“And the thing that I told them is no one can take away 23 wins and a district championship. That goes down in the history books, and it’s something to be proud of,” Beckham said. “We have everybody returning and it’s just a learning opportunity for us.”
Hudson (27-10), which won the series opener 2-1 on Wednesday night, is into the fourth round for the fourth time under the watch of 21st-year head coach Glen Kimble.
“It was evenly matched — everything. For them to be underclassmen, man they are going to be something to reckon with. I tell you what,” Kimble said. “I was hoping we’d be able to exploit some things, but couldn’t do it. (The Broncos) held their composure the whole game. It just came down to us getting one more hit.”
Lake Belton and Hudson in fact each had three hits, though the big one belonged to the Hornets.
Broncos right-hander Mason Gerrard was perfect into the fourth inning but Collin Ross led off the frame with the Hornets’ first hit, a single, and scored when the next batter, Hank Warren, doubled to the wall in left field for the lone run.
“One pitch. It was one pitch. We went outside on that guy. He’s their best guy. Their best hitter,” Beckham said of Warren. “We went away, away, away, and he was trying to hit it away. So, you know, we called an inside fastball. Mason’s a velocity pitcher. If he spots that ball, we get him out. We left it in the middle of the plate and the guy hit it hard. And that was enough to win the game.”
Gerrard finished with six strikeouts, retiring the side in order in five of the seven innings during a contest that lasted just 1½ hours.
His counterpart Carson Courtney held up his end of the duel in his complete-game performance with five strikeouts, including one that ended Lake Belton’s best chance at breaking through.
Courtney walked Gerrard and hit Ty Jackson in the back to start the Broncos’ fourth. He kept the runners on first and second with a flyout and a force out at third before beaning Connor Crews to load the bases and getting Kadyn Martinez to swing at strike three to preserve the 1-0 advantage.
Courtney also worked around a one-out double in the sixth by Jackson then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.
“He executed his offspeed pitches really well. He pitched a good game,” Gerrard said.
“We definitely wanted to go all the way, but we knew further down the line we’d reach some tough competition. We kind of just froze up a little bit. We just got nervous.”
That perhaps can be expected from a group in its initial full season at the varsity level. But that same group, nerves and all, had a spot in the regional final within its sights. That’s the shiniest silver lining.
“We learned that we’re better than we thought and, if we actually play our game, we can unstoppable,” Gerrard said. “We all just have to keep our heads up and be ready for next year.”