UMHB men

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

UMHB’s Kyle Wright goes in for a layup over Ozarks’ Carter Little in the No. 22 Crusaders’ 90-65 conference win Saturday.

BELTON — With Ozarks pouring in 3-pointers and threatening to shoot Mary Hardin-Baylor out of the gym in the first half Saturday, the Crusaders flipped the ignition switch, quickly kicked into high gear and motored away from the Eagles.

edrennan@tdtnews.com