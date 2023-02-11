BELTON — With Ozarks pouring in 3-pointers and threatening to shoot Mary Hardin-Baylor out of the gym in the first half Saturday, the Crusaders flipped the ignition switch, quickly kicked into high gear and motored away from the Eagles.
No. 22 UMHB awoke from a lull to close the half with a game-altering 22-5 run, and the Crusaders were on cruise control the rest of the afternoon on their way to a 90-65 victory on senior day at Mayborn Campus Center.
Two days after a come-from-behind overtime win against fellow league co-leader Texas-Dallas, UMHB (19-4, 14-2 American Southwest Conference) looked lethargic early before hitting its stride en route to a 12th consecutive victory that kept the Crusaders a leg up in the race to host the ASC tournament.
“The game Thursday was pretty physical, so we had to find a way to push through,” said senior Ty Prince, who had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds. “We need to win these games so we can host (the conference tournament). That would be big because we play pretty well at home.”
Indeed, it was last year’s ASC tourney title on their home floor that kick-started the Crusaders’ run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
So at halftime Saturday when UMHB honored its 2012-13 team coached by Ken DeWeese that played in the national championship game, Crusaders head coach Clif Carroll kept his players on the bench to watch the festivities.
“I wanted our guys to see that, and we talked at halftime that what that team did is a goal of ours. That’s something that we’re capable of,” Carroll said. “You don’t want to talk about those things if you’re not good enough to do it. But if you’re good enough, then I think you should talk about it and we do.”
The Eagles (8-15, 3-13) made eight 3s in the first 14 minutes to go up 32-24. Rather than panic, the Crusaders settled in and turned things around in a hurry.
The 22-5 half-ending run featured two 3s and a putback from Prince and even a layup from Jerry Day — one of the top wide receivers on the UMHB football team — whose defensive work energized the Crusaders as they built a 46-37 lead by intermission.
“We didn’t play really hard or with much energy to start the game. We weren’t turning it over, but we weren’t forcing the issue,” Carroll said. “When we put in (Day), I think he really gave us a spark.”
Ozarks never threatened in the second half, finishing 13-of-41 from beyond the arc and 20-of-62 overall. Grayson Nix scored 14 points, Kamren Roelke 13, and Dillon Cheater and Tim Eldrige 12 each for the Eagles.
“We think teams will have a hard time making enough contested 3s to beat us,” said Carroll, whose squad closes the regular season with road games next week against McMurry and Hardin-Simmons. “If they’re wide-open, that’s something we have to fix. But if they’re hitting tough shots, you have to tip your hat.”
Josiah Johnson finished with 14 points, D.J. Kane added 11, and all eight seniors — Prince, Johnson, Kane, Tra Snell, Trace Richey, Nathan Stolz, Kyle Wright and Kobe Richardson — scored for the Crusaders.