When one of her players steps behind the service line, Temple head coach Alyssa Cataldo usually makes a request.
“I tell them I need five points from them right off the bat,” she said.
How about 11 in a row?
That’s how many points sophomore Allison Vaden helped compile with her right-handed serves during a scintillating run that brought the Tem-Cats all the way back from down nine and had home fans in a frenzy late in Game 3 of Tuesday night’s eventual 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of non-district foe Granger at Wildcat Gym.
“She has a really hard serve. It gets our momentum up for sure,” Temple outside hitter Lyric Biggiers said of Vaden, who, with a shy nod and a softly spoken “Yes,” confirmed her swings from behind the line are part of her practice regimen.
It paid off in timely fashion Tuesday when the Tem-Cats (9-15) suddenly found themselves down by nine, 22-13, in the third after much smoother set victories in Games 1 and 2.
That’s when Vaden and Temple turned the tide.
It was 22-18 after her fifth and final ace of the match, 22-21 following Ali Mack’s block and 22-all when Ajiah Taylor sent an over-the-shoulder ball over the net that found the slightest of space in between a pair of Granger defenders. Khia Kirkwood capped the 11-0 run with a block and a kill, and one point later Taylor’s kill sealed the comeback, the set and the match.
“We were high-energy in two (sets) then lost it and found it again in the third. So, it’s baby steps and we are definitely getting there,” Cataldo said. “It’s a good win for the team heading into district, and I think they’ll bank on it and work on it.”
Biggiers paced a well-rounded Temple attack with five kills. Mack, Vaden, Taylor and Abi Kinney added four kills apiece, and Sophia Brea dished 16 assists.
Nine Tem-Cats in all contributed at least one kill.
“We tried to get everybody in the lineup and utilize our hitters in a three-way rotation. We wanted to get everybody involved, get all the hitters involved, get them taking swings because we will need everybody in district, especially if we end up going five sets with somebody,” Cataldo said. “Getting everybody touches while they’re on the court so they're comfortable is the main thing right now.”
Katy Vitek led Granger (8-10) with seven kills, and Erin Kirkwood and Macey Lopez had five each. Clarissa Miller posted 18 assists.
Temple never trailed in the opening set, leading by as many as 12 after an 8-0 run. Game 2 had more back-and-forth, including a pair of early lead changes and Granger’s mini 5-0 burst that got it within 16-15. The Tem-Cats, though, closed the set by winning nine of the next 12 points for the 2-0 match advantage.
It was 11-all in the third when the Lady Lions found rhythm on offense, and that translated to an 11-2 run that broke open the deadlock. But it also preceded Temple’s charge to the finish.
“The girls just finally realized they had the ability. Even though we are small, they are a very talented group of girls and a great team. Just, sometimes, they struggle a little bit with confidence. They realized there at the end that they could actually do some damage and got their confidence up,” Granger coach Anissa Lopez said. “This was a good warm-up game for us because this was probably the most heat they’ve seen.”
Granger’s district slate begins Sept. 7 against Thrall. Temple has one final non-district match Friday at home versus Gatesville then opens District 12-6A at Wildcat Gym opposite Copperas Cove on Sept. 10.
“We are taking it one step at a time,” Biggiers said.
One serve at a time, too.