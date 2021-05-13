MUMFORD — Steve Sebesta got right to the point during his postgame discussion with the Troy Trojans regarding their defensive effort Thursday. The 17th-year Trojans head coach addressed positioning and mental sharpness, and he even took some blame for a late double his squad allowed.
Still, the silver lining for Troy in the opener of its Class 3A area-round baseball series was that even though the Trojans weren’t perfect, they still came away with a victory.
The Trojans committed two errors that led to a pair of Caldwell runs, but starting pitcher Hagen Rose held the Hornets to five hits and struck out eight while going the distance to lead top-ranked Troy to a 7-3 win in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-three series at Mumford Athletic Complex.
Game 2 is back in Mumford at 6 p.m. today with Game 3 to follow, if necessary.
“You can’t be satisfied with just a win. We’re always trying to get better and finding where we made mistakes,” said Sebesta, whose Trojans (31-1) secured their 24th straight victory despite allowing more than two runs for the first time in 17 games. “The teams (we play) are going to be a little more quality at this point, and we’ve got to be better defensively. Those runs we allowed today were all on us.”
It wasn’t all bad for Troy’s defense, though, as Zach Hrbacek made an impressive play in center field that maintained the Trojans’ cushion. Trailing 6-2, the Hornets (16-13-1) put runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth inning before Caldwell first baseman Lucas Peel hit a fly ball to center. Hrbacek charged the ball and made a diving catch, robbing Peel of a hit and ending Caldwell’s short-lived rally.
“The ball had a little bit of a slice to it, but I knew I had to go out there and make a play for my team,” said Hrbacek, who went 2-for-4 with a double. “The dive was just in the moment. You have to go all out in the playoffs. It’s all or nothing.”
Rose, who worked out of multiple jams thanks to 11 ground-ball outs, concurred with his teammate and recognized that it was a big play in an equally big moment.
“It was awesome,” said Rose, who hit a single, drew a walk and scored twice Thursday. “(Hrbacek) is a great player and for him to make that play, it was just astounding. I love that guy.”
Caldwell starting pitcher Tyland Lackey yielded seven runs on six hits in six innings.
Troy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first with an RBI groundout by Kadin Workman and a sacrifice fly from Preston Lewis. Caldwell made it 2-1 in the second on a two-out triple from Travis Balcar, but Troy responded with a four-run third. Lewis, who drove in three runs, plated Caleb Turner and Rose with a double, and Workman and Lewis scored on an errant throw from the shortstop to home plate that made it 6-1.
Kain Sanchez scored from first base when Peel’s fly ball bounced away from Dylan Torres in right field in Caldwell’s half of the third, and the score remained 6-2 over the next two frames. Troy pushed across an insurance run in the sixth on an RBI single by Tanner Creel, and Caldwell capped the scoring when pinch hitter Hayden Vollentine doubled and came around to score on an error at third base.
“Caldwell is a great hitting team and I ran into trouble at times,” Rose said. “Making pitches when they were off balance was critical, but still, winning Game 1 is always a big deal.”