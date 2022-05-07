COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TC forced into elimination game at regional tourney
WEATHERFORD — Temple College fell to McLennan 9-0 on Saturday afternoon in a semifinal at the NJCAA Region V North tournament.
The loss pushed the Lady Leopards into an elimination game against Weatherford later Saturday, with the winner earning a spot in today’s championship game.
UMHB eliminated at ASC tourney
CLEVELAND, Miss. — Mary Hardin-Baylor mustered only three hits, committed three errors and fell to Hardin-Simmons 4-2 on Saturday in an elimination game at the American Southwest Conference tournament.
Izzy Gutierrez had all three hits and drove in the only two runs for UMHB (32-11). Lady Crusaders starter Bayleigh Grogan allowed four runs — two earned — on eight hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TC closes season with pair of wins
VERNON — Temple College pounded out 27 hits over the course of two games, and the Leopards wrapped up their season with victories of 10-3 and 13-3 over Vernon on Saturday.
In the opener, Joseph Redfield was 4-for-4 with a home run and Travis Chestnut also homered for the Leopards (33-21, 15-17 Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference).
Temple scored seven runs over the final two innings to make a winner of Dash Albus, who pitched two hitless innings of relief after starter Davis Pratt gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks through the first five frames.
Chestnut, Kyle Gates and Zane Spinn all went 2-for-3 in the finale, and Chris Morrow drove in three runs. Mason Brandenberger picked up the win, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Loss sends UMHB to elimination game at ASC tourney
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist’s Sayers Collins threw a two-hitter, and the Tigers shut out Mary Hardin-Baylor 2-0 on Saturday at the American Southwest Conference tournament.
UMHB starter Rahul Champaneri lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He gave up seven runs on five hits and a walk for the Crusaders (24-18), who faced McMurry in an elimination game Saturday night.