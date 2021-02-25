BELTON — With two weeks left before the start of the American Southwest Conference tournaments, everything the Mary Hardin-Baylor basketball teams do from here on out is geared toward protecting or bettering their positions in the West Division standings and therefore their seeds in the league events.
Both UMHB squads took care of business Thursday night against Concordia Texas at Mayborn Campus Center, where the Crusaders produced a gritty performance to come away with an 85-74 victory after the Lady Crusaders dominated in a 74-42 win.
MEN
UMHB (13-3, 10-0) won its 10th straight to remain atop the West but it didn’t happen easily against the frenetic full-court press of Concordia (3-5, 2-5), which had the second-half lead only once but stayed within striking distance until the closing moments of a long, physical game that didn’t finish until just before press time.
Josiah Johnson, the country’s leading scorer in NCAA Division III, had a game-high 27 points for the Crusaders, who got 14 from Carson Hammond and 11 each from Aedan Welch and Ty Prince.
Luis Gonzalez scored 16 points to pace the Tornados. Antoine Henderson added 13, and Tige Johnson had 11.
The schools meet again Saturday afternoon in Austin.
WOMEN
Perhaps it was all the pent-up energy after being stuck indoors last week, or maybe they were just tired of losing after dropping four straight. Whatever the reason was, the Lady Crusaders were certainly the aggressors Thursday night.
The shooting woes that plagued UMHB during its four-game skid were a distant memory as the Lady Crusaders (9-7, 5-6) shot 51 percent (31-of-61) from the field and overpowered the Tornados (2-5, 2-5) in the paint.
“It’s a product of being more aggressive. In that four-game losing streak, we were hesitant to shoot, which lowers your chance of making it because you’re shooting tight. So we’ve been telling them to just be aggressive,” UMHB head coach Mark Morefield said. “I don’t mind if you miss, but just be aggressive. If you have plays at the rim, you have to make plays at the rim. It’s a product of not being hesitant, being aggressive and playing with confidence.”
Concordia led for only 19 seconds in the first half as UMHB dictated the action on both ends of the floor.
Kasey Jo Hinton’s 3-pointer sandwiched between buckets by Allaira Jones and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen in the final minutes of the first quarter put the Lady Crusaders up 16-7, and Kollmorgen’s short turnaround jumper 20 seconds into the second gave UMHB its largest lead of the half at 18-7.
The Tornados answered from long range with 3s from Madi Maxwell, Natalie Velardez and Havyn Perez to trim their deficit to four points before the Lady Crusaders surged again by scoring six of the final seven points of the half to take a 30-21 advantage into the locker room.
It was all UMHB after intermission. Taylor Kollmorgen’s putback on the first possession out of the break gave the Lady Crusaders an 11-point lead, and they were up by double digits the rest of the way.
Maxwell had 10 points to pace Concordia, which shot only 25 percent (15-of-60) from the floor in its first game since Feb. 6.
Taylor Kollmorgen finished with 13 points, Cheyanne Bonilla added 11, and Kaitlyn Kollmorgen chipped in 10 for UMHB, which is trying to climb out of fourth place in the ASC West standings before the conference tournament begins March 10.
“If we win out, we have a chance to be the second seed and host (a tournament game),” Morefield said. “If we don’t and we stay in fourth, I don’t think we’ll be the typical No. 4 seed. Those four losses we had in a row were all self-inflicted. We haven’t played our best consistently. If we can start doing that, we’re going to be a tough opponent no matter what our seed is.
“That week off last week because of the snow was a reset. We told the girls, ‘We’re 0-0. We can’t do what we did in the past. We have a four-game regular season now.’ Tonight was opening night, and now we’re 1-0 after the reset.”