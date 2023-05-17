WEST — It was everything either team could have hoped for in a baseball game.
Everything except for the right hit at the right time, from Academy’s point of view.
The Bumblebees had a couple of opportunities get away, and Maypearl took advantage to chalk up a 3-0 victory in the first game of a best-of-three Class 3A Region III quarterfinal series Wednesday night.
The squads return to West tonight for Game 2, with the Bees needing to win to stay alive.
“That was just a really good baseball game,” said Academy coach Garrett Vail, whose team is 24-9-1. “We put pressure on them and they made the plays, and you have to tip your hat to them.”
The game was an excellent pitching duel between Academy ace Alex Hoffman and Maypearl lefthander Tanner Terry. Hoffman scattered five hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Terry also went the distance for the shutout, giving up five hits with a walk, a hit batsman and six strikeouts.
After a few innings in which both teams left runners on base, the Panthers (25-8) picked up two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Baley Ray led off by reaching on an error, and Cole Rager followed with a looping single over second base. Both runners advanced on a groundout before Terry hit a deep sacrifice fly to the corner in left field to bring in Ray, and Rager scored on a Tyson Brooks single that fell in front of diving right fielder Zane Clark.
The Bees came close to pulling even in the top half of the fifth by loading the bases.
Clark drew a one-out walk and Alex Lawton delivered his third hit of the game with two outs. Lane Ward loaded the bases by beating out a long throw from shortstop Rager with a head-first slide into first. Rager, however, fielded Hoffman’s grounder on the next at-bat and stepped on second to allow the Panthers to escape unharmed.
Academy had the first serious threat at getting on the board in the fourth. Hoffman drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Cavalli Nealy was bunted to second. Cooper Chase reached as Rager’s throw sailed toward the Bees’ first-base dugout. Nealy attempted to score, but the ball ricocheted off the dugout wall and first baseman Cord Rager gathered it and fired home to get Nealy at the plate.
Maypearl added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Ray led off with a single, and Cord Rager doubled to left-center to put two runners in scoring position. Ray came home on an error to make it a 3-0.
Luke Tomasek got on with an infield single for the Bees in the seventh but was left stranded.
“Overall, I’m proud of how this team played,” Vail said. “If you’re going to win games like this, you have to play a little better than the other team. They were just a little bit better."