GRANGER — Granger’s win over Falls City last week boiled down to a multitude of factors, but one stood out in the eyes of head coach Stephen Brosch.
It was plain, simple effort.
“If you look at two plays in that football game — we give up a long run, I think it was 65, 70 yards, and then we give up another big play — but Falls City finishes the night with 149 yards of total offense. If you asked me before the game, I would’ve told you that would be a tough task. Those two plays could’ve cost us, but luckily we had a phenomenal effort,” Brosch said, referencing senior Nate Tucker’s touchdown-saving stops on each instance.
“I can’t say enough about those two tackles he had on defense coming from across the field to run down one of their better athletes who is pretty darn fast,” Brosch continued.
The Lions stopped the Beavers on downs each drive, and two-way starter Tucker later picked up a few key first downs with quarterback runs to help Granger finish off a 35-15 victory, which not only brought to fruition a longtime goal for the Lions — advancing to the fourth round — but also helped them atone for a couple past playoff blemishes.
Fast forward nearly a week and Granger has a chance to repeat the process.
While their triumph six days ago eliminated a Falls City team that defeated them in the 2019 and 2020 playoffs, it also sent the Lions (11-2) to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2007, where they will meet former district foe Burton (12-0).
The Panthers dashed Granger’s playoff hopes with wins of 47-7 in 2018 and 57-27 in 2021’s third round.
“They have a little sour taste in their mouths, especially after how last year kind of transpired,” said Brosch, who has led Granger to six playoff wins in his three years in charge. “We felt like to end last season, the score of that game was not indicative of how it actually went. It ended up being a 25-, 30-point ballgame, but it was a four-point game going into the fourth quarter and the wheels kind of fell off.”
Now Granger will have a chance to wash out that taste and return the favor when it tees it up with Burton at 7 p.m. tonight at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
If they’re able to knock off the undefeated Panthers, it would be particularly sweet for the Lions’ 10 seniors, a group that includes Tucker and standout running back DJ McClelland, who rushed for 133 yards and four TDs last week.
“When you look at it in their high school career, it’s been pretty simple — they’ve either been knocked out by Falls City or they’ve been knocked out by Burton,” Brosch said. “And so we conquered one task and got rid of Falls City and now there’s another familiar, really good opponent in front of us and they’re looking to do the same thing this week by getting over this obstacle.”
Both enter this Class 2A Division II Region IV final on their own hot streaks.
Granger has won 10 of its last 11 games, including five straight with playoff victories of 60-13 over Somerville and 41-6 over D’Hanis, in addition to last week’s 20-point decision. Burton, meanwhile, has yet to be scored on in the postseason, advancing with dispatches of 47-0 over Milano, 55-0 against Rocksprings and last week’s 7-0 tilt over District 13-2A-II champ Chilton, which handed Granger its last loss Oct. 21.
The Panthers are buoyed by a defense allowing just 125.3 yards per game in the playoffs, a unit that has pitched five shutouts overall and yields 9.8 points per game on the season. It complements a run-based offense that’s averaging 308.3 yards rushing in the playoffs.
“You could say they’re a more old-school style offense, a lot of double-tight, T-backfield,” Brosch said. “It’s a game in my eyes that I think can come down to a big play and that’s in any phase of the game, but especially for us, not giving up that big play on defense.”
Burton features a deep group of ball-carriers — led by Delvin Gantt, Tyrone Gilmon and Pierson Spies — that has shown big-play abilities.
Gantt notched five TDs rushing in the Panthers' bi-district win and quarterback Colby Beck had a scoring run of 57 yards, while Gilmon had one for 73 yards in the victory against Rocksprings.
Burton also tallied three special teams/defensive playoff TDs, including a Tanner Gore punt return, a Gantt interception return and a Gilmon fumble return.
But Granger features its share of quick-strike weapons, too, led by McClelland, whose 1,759 yards rushing and 29 TDs lead the area. McClelland also has team highs of 336 yards and five scores receiving and has returned three kickoffs and two interceptions for touchdowns as part of a Lions defense that yields only 222.6 yards per game.
“It’s some of the best football teams in the state left playing and Burton is one of them,” Brosch said. “All season long, ranked in the top five. They’re extremely physical up front. One of the best defensive lines, if not the best in the state, so we’re going to have to do a good job at protecting in our passing game and in our run game, really win at the line of scrimmage.”
Defensively, it will be much of the same philosophy for the Lions, who hope to contain Burton’s backfield.
“Our mentality is going to be obviously to stop the run,” Brosch said. “We’re going to pack that box and make them go to the passing game, which I feel like they struggle in throwing the football. So that’s what we’re hoping to do. If we can just establish it up front and tackle well, come downhill, and just get after it, I think it will be a good one for us.”
The winner faces Lovelady or Mart in next week’s state semifinals.