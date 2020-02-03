CLASS 6A

(football, volleyball, basketball)

District 12-6A

Belton

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Harker Heights

Killeen

Killeen Ellison

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

CLASS 4A

(football)

District 13-4A-I

Austin Johnson

Burnet

Fischer Canyon Lake

Fredericksburg

Lampasas

Taylor

District 9-4A-II

China Spring

Gatesville

Jarrell

Robinson

Salado

Waco Connally

(volleyball, basketball)

District 6-4A

Brownwood

Gatesville

Glen Rose

Lampasas

Stephenville

District 19-4A

Burnet

Georgetown Gateway

Jarrell

Lake Belton

Salado

Taylor

CLASS 3A

(football)

District 11-3A-I

Academy

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Lorena

McGregor

Rockdale

Troy

District 13-3A-II

Buffalo

Clifton

Florence

Franklin

Lexington

Riesel

Rogers

(volleyball, basketball)

District 17-3A

Clifton

Lorena

McGregor

Riesel

Troy

Waco Harmony

West

Whitney

District 19-3A

Academy

Caldwell

Cameron Yoe

Florence

Lexington

Rockdale

Rogers

CLASS 2A

(football)

District 12-2A-I

Bruceville-Eddy

Hearne

Holland

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

District 13-2A-II

Bartlett

Burton

Granger

Iola

Milano

Snook

Somerville

(volleyball)

District 12-2A

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Oglesby

Valley Mills

Waco Meyer

District 25-2A

Bartlett

Buckholts

Granger

Holland

Milano

Rosebud-Lott

Thorndale

Thrall

(basketball)

District 17-2A

Bosqueville

Bruceville-Eddy

Chilton

Crawford

Moody

Rosebud-Lott

Waco Meyer

District 27-2A

Granger

Hearne

Holland

Milano

Thorndale

Thrall

CLASS 1A

(football)

District 14-1A-II

Buckholts

Dime Box

Mount Calm

Oglesby

(basketball)

District 29-1A

Bartlett

Buckholts

Calvert

Dime Box

Fayetteville

North Zulch

Richards

Round Top-Carmine