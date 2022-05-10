Daniel Moon capped a standout high school career at Temple with a 2-under-par 70 on Tuesday, finishing the UIL Class 6A boys golf state tournament in a tie for eighth place at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
After a 71 on Monday, Moon — in his second consecutive state tournament as the only Wildcat ever to qualify for the event — wound up with a 141 total, three strokes shy of a medal and five behind individual champion Matt Comegys of Plano West whose 6-under 66 in the second round put him at 8 under (136) for the tournament.
Preston Stout (137) of Richardson Pearce was second, and Garrett Endicott (138) of San Antonio Clark and Kaelen Dulany of Keller tied for third.
Moon had two birdies and a bogey on each nine Tuesday. His tie for eighth was a 30-place improvement over his state debut in 2021 when he finished at 7-over 151.
The Sam Houston State signee earned second-team all-state honors as a result of his top-10 finish.
Austin Westlake claimed the team title, carding a collective 287-278—565 (10 under) for a seven-shot victory over second-place The Woodlands. Plano West was third.
In the 4A tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, Lake Belton’s Chandler Cooke backed-up an opening 71 with a 74 on Tuesday to share the bronze medal with Waxahachie Life’s Nolan De Los Santos at 145. Argyle’s Gaven Lane won the individual championship with a 136 total, and Wimberley’s Jaxon Donaldson was second (142).
The Broncos entered the final day of competition in third after a 318 on Monday but the slipped into a tie for seventh after a closing 348 and missed a team medal by 26 shots.
Colby Connor (75-88—163), James Bond (82-89—171), Hayden Nix (90-98—188) and Chase Passentino-Slone (92-97—189) rounded out Lake Belton’s scores.
Argyle (592), Bullard (639) and Bridgeport (640) took gold, silver and bronze.
At Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin, Cameron Yoe shaved eight strokes off its Monday score for a 365-357—722 total and an 11th-place finish.
Kaden Kouzel (86-81—167), Dillan Akin (87-88—175), Karson Galvan (94-90—184), Landon Greene (98-98—196) and Tate Stroud (98-106—204) made up the Yoemen contingent.
Brock (626) won the team title, and Lago Vista beat Callisburg in a one-hole playoff for the runner-up plaque after both teams finished at 636. Lago Vista’s Braden Smith (147) beat teammate Knox Renfro by one shot for the individual title.