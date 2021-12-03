BELTON — With a mostly revamped roster composed primarily of freshmen and sophomores, it stands to reason that it might take a while for Mary Hardin-Baylor to fit together all the pieces of its team. In their American Southwest Conference opener Friday night, the Lady Crusaders showed how they're capable of playing when everyone is on the same page.
UMHB got double-digit point production from a pair of guards and played swarming defense, dominating Ozarks on both ends of the floor en route to a 72-42 blowout victory at Mayborn Campus Center.
The Eagles shot just 28 percent from the field, committed 24 turnovers and were outrebounded 57-37 as the Lady Crusaders shut them down at every turn.
“We’ve put some emphasis on some things within team defense that needed to be taken care of,” UMHB coach Mark Morefield said. “The big thing is that with these girls, the transfer of learning is quick. We watch film, implement a couple of fundamental things, and they can transfer it from practice to the game.”
UMHB (3-2) set the tone early with its defense, holding Ozarks scoreless for a 5½-minute stretch midway through the first quarter as the Lady Crusaders built a double-digit lead.
Ozarks (5-3, 2-2) got back in it with a quick 5-0 burst to start the second, before the Lady Crusaders buried the Eagles for good by producing a 24-0 run that spanned the rest of the half and the opening 90 seconds of the third for a 42-14 advantage.
Freshman guard Arieona Rosborough scored a game-high 17 points, pulled down four rebounds, grabbed three steals and dished out two assists for the Lady Crusaders, using her quickness penetrate the Ozarks.
“I actually kind of lacked confidence over the years. When I came to college, though, I knew I had to get better and not stay the same,” said Rosborough, who was 7-of-13 from the floor. “I felt more comfortable out there tonight.”
Rosborough came off the bench early in the opening quarter and scored seven points in her first 2 minutes on the floor, sparking an 11-0 run that gave UMHB its first double-digit cushion.
“She’s going to be a tremendous player,” Morefield said. “Just like any freshman, she has to learn the speed of the game. You have to learn when to pick your times, when to go 110 and when to go 75. That will come with just maturity on the court and growing as a player.”
Senior guard Alexia Martin added 12 points for the Lady Crusaders, who got points from 14 players and shot 39 percent overall.
Ganae Gaines scored 13 points for Ozarks, which defeated Concordia Texas on Thursday and was playing for the second time in two nights.
UMHB continues ASC action next week with road games in Abilene against McMurry on Thursday and Hardin-Simmons next Saturday.
“Hopefully, we can piggyback off this going forward,” Morefield said.